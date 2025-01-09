Domaine Lafage becomes latest member of Hallgarten family

By James Lawrence

A leading producer in the Languedoc-Roussillon has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Hallgarten & Novum Wines, adding further clout to the importer's expanding portfolio of French wineries.

According to Hallgarten: “The Lafage family has been crafting wines in the Roussillon for seven generations, with a rich history dating back to 1798. They cultivate over 300ha of vineyards, which span six distinct terroirs ranging from 30ha to 80ha each, spread mosaic-like across the Roussillon, from the shores of the Mediterranean in Canet-en-Roussillon to the foothills of the Pyrenees in Aspres.”

Working with classic Roussillon varietals – Grenache, Carignan, Syrah, Mourvèdre, Marsanne and Viognier, to name but a few – the winery aims to “produce wines with respect for the land”.

Winemaking at the estate is led by owners Jean-Marc and Eliane Lafage, a couple that met during their oenology studies before working vintages in South America, California, South Africa, and Australia.

Peter Doherty, wine buyer for France at Hallgarten, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Domaine Lafage to the Hallgarten portfolio. The Roussillon is a region I have always loved and been passionate about; it produces wines of outstanding quality and value, and has incredible diversity of terroirs and microclimates.

“Lafage is a worthy addition to our portfolio strengthening our already growing French portfolio – Jean Marc Lafage is a pioneering figure not just in the Roussillon but in all of France and is known for his commitment to quality, sustainability and regenerative viticulture. I am ecstatic to share these wines with Hallgarten’s customers.”

Jean-Marc Lafage added: “We are delighted to work with Hallgarten & Novum Wines, a team that is strong, motivated, and experienced. Domaine Lafage has high expectations for the UK market, which is strategic for us and renowned worldwide for its mature and discerning consumers who appreciate quality and innovation – values we share and identify with.”









