Q&A: Vanessa Cherruau, Château De Plaisance

By Jo Gilbert

Vanessa Cherruau, co-owner and winemaker at Château De Plaisance, picked an interesting time to take over 22ha of vineyards in Anjou’s prestigious Rochefort-sur-Loire region – home to the only Premier and Grand Cru in the Loire – in 2019, just before the pandemic and with a baby on the way. She speaks to Jo Gilbert about past and future, sweet and dry, and why being biodynamic isn’t ‘crazy’ at all.



