New Generation Wines acquires Bancroft

By Hamish Graham

Importer-wholesaler New Generation Wines has announced that is has acquired Bancroft Wines.

During the process of the two businesses’ phased integration, they will continue to “operate as usual”, according to New Generation. Full operational integration is set to be complete by January 2027.

The acquiring company details that “there will be no immediate changes to customer contacts, ordering processes, supplier relationships or day-to day operations”.

MD at New Generation Wines James McKenna (pictured) commented: "By bringing together two businesses with shared values, complementary strengths and a passion for building premium wine brands, we’re creating a stronger platform for sustainable growth.

“We’re excited about the opportunities this creates for our suppliers, customers and teams.”

McKenna added that the integration of the business allows the new entity to be ”better equipped for current market conditions and well placed to take advantage of future growth opportunities”.

He continued: “Our focus is on combining the best of both businesses while maintaining the strong relationships that have made each company successful.”

This news follows another recent high-profile ownership change which happened last week when premium wine investors Activequity bought a majoirty shareholding in Alliance Wine, as reported by Harpers.









