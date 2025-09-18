Enotria announces strategic rebrand

By Oliver Catchpole

Enotria&Coe has revealed that it’s bringing back its original name, Enotria.

After extensive feedback from customers, colleagues and suppliers, the distributor decided that the name best embodies its reputation for quality and expertise.

It will also reveal a new website, with enhanced information, improved navigation, a ‘quick order’ wine list tool, and a smoother checkout process.

Enotria was acquired by the Majestic Wine Group back in April, and the rebrand represents a significant investment by Majestic in the future of Enotria, intended to strengthen its position as a leading trade specialist.

This also aligns with Majestic’s ambition to become the UK’s pre-eminent wine and spirits supply specialist.

The chairman of the Majestic Wine Group and interim chief executive of Enotria, John Colley, said: “This is a landmark moment in the history of the Enotria business. It is much more than a change of name – it signals a return to our roots and the start of an exciting new era for our colleagues, our suppliers and our customers."

Enotria’s new branding represents the continuation of a strategic shift that began in 2023, when the business decided to refocus on its heritage.

Founded in 1972 by Remo Nardone as a specialist in Italian wines, the company has grown consistently over the past 20 years, with complete ownership of its supply chain.

The business was built on the principles of quality, strong relationships, an exclusive portfolio and excellence in supply, and continues to operate as a standalone post its purchase by Majestic. It has a portfolio of over 300 exclusive wine producers and over 1,500 spirits producers.

Colley added: “A key part of the reason we acquired Enotria was its heritage, its history and its specialism in premium wines and spirits. Bringing back the Enotria name sends a clear signal to our teams and to the market about our ambitions to get this business back to its very best, and deliver profitable growth both for ourselves and all of our partners.”

Enotria’s new branding will be showcased for the first time at its annual portfolio tasting on 29 September.







