Champagne Cattier launch: Premium on-trade ambitions for independent house

By Hamish Graham

At Mayfair’s glitzy new Lilibet’s restaurant export director at Champagne Cattier, François Colas (pictured) guided attendees through the producer’s range as well as its ambitions for the UK market, following its recent on-trade partnership with Enotria.

The independently-owned and -operated house has had presence in the UK for several years via Majestic, with Colas describing the brand, however, as the “sleeping beauty of Champagne”. The fresh relationship with Enotria hopes to spark a new impetus for the historic house in the premium UK on-trade.

The family is celebrating its 400th year in Champagne this year, though the house has been producing its own Champagne for a shorter period, the first bottles released in 1918 by Jean Cattier. Prior to this the family’s vineyards produced grapes for other estates. Today the house is helmed by Alexandre Cattier, a 13th generation Cattier, belonging to the fourth to produce their own Champagne.

Enotria’s decision to choose Cattier to spearhead its premium on-trade Champagne push came after a blind tasting of a number of brands. This process included external brands, as well as those that were already in-house at Majestic, available to Enotria following the former’s acquisition of the latter earlier this year.

France and fine wine buyer at Enotria, Oliver Barton, thought Cattier was a standout during the tasting, sowing the seeds for the new relationship today. Part of the decision to partner with the producer for the on-trade was Cattier’s gastronomic style.

Barton, expanded: “Cattier itself is very food-worthy. The first time I had the rosé, François said ‘you need to have this with tacos’. I think there’s plenty of room to do something a little bit outside of the box and I don’t think Cattier are afraid to do that. There will be a huge focus on London and working with sommeliers from the top restaurants.”

Drawn from 33ha of vines across three villages – Chigny-les-Roses, Ludes and Rilly-la-Montagne – the winemaking process affords the Cattier its distinct style including an intentional avoidance of the use of oak. Colas explained that winemaker Alexandre does so to “maintain freshness and vibrancy in his wines” and to ensure “purity as much as possible”. This includes no oak in the storing of reserve wines.

Wines from Cattier contain on average 40% reserve wine. Colas explains that the producer “maintains reserve wine for up to 10 years, keeping the grapes and the cru separate. This gives us more options to approach the blend.” Each cru is stacked as part of a perpetual reserve.

The standout wine from the tasting highlights Cattier’s distinct approach to production, the single vineyard Clos du Moulin. The 2.2ha Clos du Moulin according to Cattier is “one of Champagne’s two historic walled vineyards”. Purchased in 1950, Colas described that Cattier were “one of the first to introduce single vineyard wines” in the region, with the introduction of Clos du Moulin.

The 2018 vintage was on show at Lilibet’s, produced from grapes grown in 2016, 2015 and 2014. The wine had a fruity nose of peach, strawberry and melon preceding a creamy palate and a long satisfying finish – interesting food pairings await the restaurants who onboard the wine.

Despite the potential for family disagreement in a three-branch champagne house, the Cattier family keep the peace and more.

Colas, pondered: “I think there is something you rarely see. There’s respect, they listen a lot to each other. It's quite interesting, but it works.”

The excitement felt by both Enotria and Champagne Cattier is reflected by Colas’ concluding remarks believing that “it’s going to be surprising, it’s refreshing, it’s a fresh breeze.”









