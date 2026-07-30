Barossa boost: MMD adds Barr-Eden Estate to portfolio

By Hamish Graham

Louis Roederer-owned distributor Maisons Marques et Domaines UK (MMD) has announced the addition of South Australia’s Barr-Eden Estate to its portfolio.

The Barossa Valley producer – which has some of the highest vineyards in Australia reaching up to 545 metres – was originally owned by the Pöhner family from 1858 onwards, though was purchased by Aussie wine legend Bob McLean in 1997.

It has been owned outright by Pierre-Heni Morel and his business partner Michael Twelftree since June 2023, former-Michel Chapoutier MD Morel having first become involved in the business in 2014.

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The year 2016 saw the business expand its offer to include “more approachable wines produced from younger vines on the same estate”, detailed MMD. The higher elevation estate also receives greater rainfall than other areas of the Barossa Valley – around 700-900mm annually.

MD at MMD Richard Billett is “very pleased to welcome Barr-Eden estate” to the business’s portfolio and praised Barr-Eden’s “finely crafted Rhone varietal wines with a unique, Eden Valley, terroir expression and personality”.

He added: “A first involvement for MMD UK in the super-premium Australian sector, we are delighted also to partner with Pierre-Henri Morel as he looks to continue and enhance the legacy of this long-established property.”

Morel explained that “we’ve spent years waiting patiently for the right partner to look after our wines with the same care, passion, and commitment, that we do”.

“MMD UK has long been our ideal partner. From bringing an exceptional collection of wines from around the World, to working with some of the best people in the industry”, he concluded.

MDD parent company Louis Roederer has also recently expanded its ‘Roederer Collection’ estate portfolio with the acquisition of Burgundy’s Domaine Pierre Damoy, as reported by Harpers.











