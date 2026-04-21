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Jeroboams grows Aussie portfolio with Yarra Yering addition

By Hamish Graham
Published:  21 April, 2026

Wine and spirits merchant Jeroboams has announced the addition of Australian estate Yarra Yering to its portfolio.

The partnership sees Jeroboams represent the producer’s Yarra Yering estate wines, as well as its Warramate and Carrodus ranges, in the UK market. The previous importer for the winery was Berkmann Wine Cellars.

Producing certified Sustainable Winegrowing Australia wines in the famed Yarra Valley, the estate is known for its Cabernet and Shiraz blends. Leading the winery is winemaker Sarah Crowe.

Reflecting on the new relationship, she added: “The UK has always been an important market for Yarra Yering, and this next chapter allows us to present the wines with increased clarity and focus, while continuing to build meaningful relationships across the on- and off-trade.

“We also look forward to re-introducing Warramate, offering a different lens on the vineyard and our approach to Australian fine wine.”

Yarra Yering joins a strong Jeroboams portfolio of Aussie producers including Mornington Peninsula’s Port Phillip Estate and the Barossa Valley’s Kaesler.

Group buyer at Jeroboams, Maggie Macpherson, is optimistic about the wines UK potential.

She commented: “The wines have such clarity, character and sense of place, and it’s a real privilege to now get to work with them directly to continue to build the brand in the UK.

“The addition of Yarra Yering further reflects our broader strategy of deepening relationships with producers who share our commitment to quality and authenticity, and we’re excited to build a coherent and sustainable route to market across on-trade, retail and private clients.”




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