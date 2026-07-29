Sicily begins its grape harvest for 2026 with positive outlook

By Oliver Catchpole

The 2026 harvest has begun in Sicily with the picking of the earliest white grape varieties in the west of the island.

With picking expected to continue across the island for nearly 100 days, Assovini Sicilia – the trade association for Sicilian winemakers – has described the outlook for this harvest as “decidedly positive”.

A particularly rainy winter and spring allowed for significant replenishment of soil water reserves, supporting balanced growth and allowing the vines to remain healthy even during the peak of the July heatwave.

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Limited disease and pest pressure – with only a few well-managed cases – also allowed vines to remain in good health.

Pietro Pollara, the vice president of Assovini Sicilia, said: “We expect a harvest of outstanding quality, with wines displaying remarkable aromatic complexity and an excellent balance of freshness and elegance.”

The end of July has been the beginning of Sicily’s harvest season in recent years, with international varieties including Pinot Noir and Chardonnay harvested first for both sparkling and still wines.

Giampiero Vantaggiato, agronomist at Feudo Stagnone, explained that “western Sicily confirms Grillo as a resilient grape variety, capable of thriving even under challenging climatic conditions. Nero d'Avola and Perricone are also showing excellent vegetative development”.

After starting in the west of the island region, the harvest gradually commences across the island, with the first grapes in inland Sicily not picked until the second half of August. There, there are “excellent prospects” for this year's vintage, according to owner and agronomist at Tenute Lombardo, Gianfranco Lomabardo.

In the south-east of the country, both the Ragusa and Noto areas have managed to deal with extreme heat – the former, through the resilience of its flagship Frappato variety, and the latter through the traditional method of bush-training vines, allowing free circulation of cooler air.

Both regions expect an excellent vintage.

Meanwhile, the unique microclimate of the northeastern Faro DOC – shaped by the strait winds – means that high temperatures “have only had a marginal impact on the quality of our vineyards”, explained Gianfranco Sabbatino, co-owner of Le Casematte.

Antonio Grasso of Feudo Solaria added that in Mamertino DOC – another northeasterly region – they “remain cautious and are closely monitoring developments over the coming weeks”.

For him: “It will be important to see how Nocera – a variety particularly sensitive to high temperatures – responds”.

For Sicily’s archipelagos too, the outlook is positive, with many traditional varieties expected to reach a good balance.

Harvesting will conclude on Mount Etna, taking place from mid-September through to the end of October (or early November).

Assovini Sicilia is the association of Sicilian winemakers, bringing together 100 wineries with the aim of promoting quality wines from the region.

The member companies produce about 900 labels, with sales representing over 80% of the value of all bottled Sicilian wines.













