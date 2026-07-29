Sparkling Bottle Weight Accord launched by SWR

By Oliver Catchpole

The Sustainable Wine Roundtable (SWR) has announced the launch of its Sparkling Bottle Weight Accord (SBWA), which commits businesses to cut average bottle weights across their portfolios.

The SBWA sets different weight reduction targets depending on the format, with semi sparkling wine (up to 3 bar of pressure) aiming for 550g, tank/Charmat method wine (between 3-5 bar of pressure) aiming for 600g, and traditional method sparkling (between 5-7 bar) aiming for 780g.

This is compared to a current average weight of 585g, 641g, and 812g, respectively.

Exceptions to these targets are permitted for sparkling wine vintages already bottled.

Cutting bottle weights is intended to reduce the environmental impact that bottles have, both when produced (as there is less glass to make) and in transport (as less fuel is required).

The initiative follows on from the SWR’s work with its Bottle Weight Accord (BWA), which – as Harpers has previously reported – commits signatories to an average bottle weight of 420g across their still wine portfolios by the end of 2026.

Over its three-year history, the BWA has grown to cover over 2.5 billion bottles produced annually – helping curb over 448,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, said the SWR.

Commenting on the new Accord, Dr Peter Stanbury, research director at the SWR, said: “After a good deal of work to bring this together, and inspired by the engagement and progress achieved by the still-wine bottle weight accord, we're pleased to launch this new initiative.

“We are obviously mindful of the unique challenges where contents are under pressure, and safety is a key consideration. This is why we have chosen a three-tiered target structure as the foundation of the new Accord. We look forward to working closely with founder partners to deliver more efficiencies and energy savings through its implementation.”

Founding signatories of the SBWA include the Swedish monopoly Systembolaget; Finnish monopoly Alko; Perlage of Italy; Vinarchy; The Wine Society; and Ellis Wines, with each aiming to introduce phased reductions within their own procurement and production processes.

Holly Ellis-Lake, people & culture manager at Ellis Wines added: “We’ve already seen through the still wine Bottle Weight Accord that small, practical changes can make a real difference when producers, importers and customers are all pulling in the same direction.

“Sparkling wine clearly has its own technical considerations, but that makes this new Accord all the more useful. We’re pleased to be a founding signatory and look forward to having constructive conversations with our sparkling wine and champagne producers about where sensible reductions can be made.”















