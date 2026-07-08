Alliance Wine: Activequity secures majority shareholding, Tynan takes full executive control

By Hamish Graham

Premium wine trade investment firm Activequity has become the majority shareholder of Scotland-based importer Alliance Wine. Management at Alliance retain a significant stake in the company.

The move follows Christian Bouteiller’s retirement from the business, with Fergal Tynan MW (pictured) taking full executive control at Alliance.

Tynan has been at the importer since 2009, becoming MD in 2012. He was key in securing the fresh investment from Activequity, as the business enters a new chapter following the retirement of Bouteiller who founded the distributor in 1984.

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Reflecting on the changes the outgoing founder Bouteiller said: “Alliance Wine has always been about people: the relationships built over many years with our producers, our customers, and our team.

“Fergal knows the premium wine business inside out and has always had a relentless focus on delivering quality of service to all our customers. I am delighted that he has secured the backing of partners who share his vision to take Alliance Wine into its most exciting chapter yet.”

Alexander Bartholomew, managing partner at investor Activequity, added: “We are backing Fergal and Alliance Wine for the long term. This is a business with a respected heritage, a very talented team, and a superb producer portfolio.

“Alliance Wine has a quality-focused culture built on hard work, integrity, and enduring relationships with premium wine producers: values we believe are essential to success in our industry. Our role is to support Fergal and his team with capital, operational development, and strategic support as required.”

Alliance Wine is a well-respected importer which was named #1 in Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2025, last year.









