LWC funds over 500 customer WSET wine courses in 2025

By Hamish Graham
Published:  22 December, 2025

Independent drinks distributor LWC has revealed that during 2025 it funded 526 trade customer WSET wine courses.

The initiative, which backs its trade clients, was carried out by the Manchester-headquartered company as it believes ensuring “sustained access to accredited training remains critical to the long-term resilience of the drinks and hospitality sectors”.

Alongside this investment in wine education, LWC has also continued to fund customer WSET training in beer and spirits courses.

Wine buyer at LWC, Frances Bentley, is confident the courses can ensure an inspired drinks trade.

She reflected: “Wine knowledge gives people confidence - not just in what they’re selling, but in how they talk to customers and make buying decisions. WSET qualifications provide a shared language and a solid foundation that stays with individuals throughout their careers, regardless of where they work.”

The funding of wine education comes at a time when LWC aims to shift towards becoming a “a wine-led supplier”, as Harpers discovered earlier this year. An initial goal is to grow wine revenue from 15.5% of turnover to 20%.

Although drinks education remains a vital tool in improving business performance, it can often be curbed amid economic headwinds.

Bentley, added: “For many in the trade, formal training is one of the first things to be cut when margins are tight. Continuing to invest in education is about backing the people behind the bar and on the floor, and recognising that skills development is fundamental to the future health of our industry.”




Brancott Estate brings low calorie and l...

