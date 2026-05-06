Amber Beverage UK onboard two new directors

By Hamish Graham

Spirits distributor Amber Beverage UK has announced the appointment of Selene Cakmak-Rathee (pictured, left) as marketing director and Nick Duncan (pictured, right) as UK sales director.

Cakmak-Rathee joins from Suntory Global Spirits UK where she held the position of marketing manager for the Japanese company’s Scotch portfolio. Previous experience includes marketing positions at Edrington UK as well as over 12 years with Diageo. Her role at Edrington including promoting key global brands including Maker’s Mark.

The new sales directorship for Duncan follows roles across the drinks sector including positions with Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Laurent Perrier and most recently with Noblewood Group. The latter role saw him work as UK country manager, launching Beluga Vodka in the domestic market, which included gaining multiple retailer listings for the brand.

Pavel Verblyudenko, MD of Amber Beverage UK believes that Cakmak-Rathee’s “depth of experience” in the UK spirits trade alongside a “strong track record of building brands and engaging consumers” will place her well for the new role.

He added: “Selene’s expertise will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our portfolio and elevate the way we connect with our customers and partners.”

On the additional of Duncan to the distributor’s top team, Verblyudenko reflected: “Nick brings deep expertise across the UK drinks market, exceptional customer relationships, and a strong track record of delivering growth in both premium brand building and commercial execution.”









