Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Amber Beverage UK onboard two new directors

By Hamish Graham
Published:  06 May, 2026

Spirits distributor Amber Beverage UK has announced the appointment of Selene Cakmak-Rathee (pictured, left) as marketing director and Nick Duncan (pictured, right) as UK sales director.

Cakmak-Rathee joins from Suntory Global Spirits UK where she held the position of marketing manager for the Japanese company’s Scotch portfolio. Previous experience includes marketing positions at Edrington UK as well as over 12 years with Diageo. Her role at Edrington including promoting key global brands including Maker’s Mark.

The new sales directorship for Duncan follows roles across the drinks sector including positions with Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Laurent Perrier and most recently with Noblewood Group. The latter role saw him work as UK country manager, launching Beluga Vodka in the domestic market, which included gaining multiple retailer listings for the brand.

Pavel Verblyudenko, MD of Amber Beverage UK believes that Cakmak-Rathee’s “depth of experience” in the UK spirits trade alongside a “strong track record of building brands and engaging consumers” will place her well for the new role.

He added: “Selene’s expertise will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our portfolio and elevate the way we connect with our customers and partners.”

On the additional of Duncan to the distributor’s top team, Verblyudenko reflected: “Nick brings deep expertise across the UK drinks market, exceptional customer relationships, and a strong track record of delivering growth in both premium brand building and commercial execution.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Grupo Peñaflor-owner scales up with acqu...

South Africa set for zero-tariff wine ex...

US tariffs on Scotch lifted following Ki...

Fells: Two new South African estates joi...

Curious Vines partners with MMD to creat...

Contacts

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
Harpers Design Awards Results

Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

Blogs 

The rise of white Rioja

The coming taste of Pompeii

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2026. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95