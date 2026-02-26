Amber Beverage UK appoints Pavel Verblyudenko as MD

By Hamish Graham

Spirits distributor Amber Beverage UK (ABUK) has unveiled a new MD with Pavel Verblyudenko (pictured) taking on the role.

Verblyudenko will bring 25 years’ experience from senior roles across the global FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and drinks sectors. Previous roles include a decade with Proctor & Gamble, developing ‘go-to-market’ strategies in Eastern Europe as well as distribution responsibilities in 10 southern African markets.

His experience also spans the spirits trade, holding a senior position with Brown-Forman as GM Russia. According to ABUK, Verblyudenko helped triple the size of the business while in this role.

CEO of Amber Beverage Group Normunds Stanevich, reflected: “The UK is one of the most important markets for Amber Beverage Group, both as a strategic distribution platform and as a home to some of our most exciting brand-building opportunities.

“Pavel's appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our UK operations with experienced, results-driven leadership. I am confident he has the commercial acumen and transformation experience to unlock the full potential of what ABUK can be.”

Verblyudenko himself, added: “My mandate is clear: to execute a comprehensive business turnaround that will unlock the full commercial potential of this platform.

“Drawing on my experience in restructuring distribution operations, redesigning go-to-market strategies, and building high-performing multicultural teams, I am confident we can transform ABUK into the leading independent spirits distribution business in the UK.

“We will sharpen our commercial execution, invest in our people, strengthen key customer partnerships, and leverage data-driven revenue management to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.”









