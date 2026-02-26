Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Amber Beverage UK appoints Pavel Verblyudenko as MD

By Hamish Graham
Published:  26 February, 2026

Spirits distributor Amber Beverage UK (ABUK) has unveiled a new MD with Pavel Verblyudenko (pictured) taking on the role.

Verblyudenko will bring 25 years’ experience from senior roles across the global FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and drinks sectors. Previous roles include a decade with Proctor & Gamble, developing ‘go-to-market’ strategies in Eastern Europe as well as distribution responsibilities in 10 southern African markets.

His experience also spans the spirits trade, holding a senior position with Brown-Forman as GM Russia. According to ABUK, Verblyudenko helped triple the size of the business while in this role.

CEO of Amber Beverage Group Normunds Stanevich, reflected: “The UK is one of the most important markets for Amber Beverage Group, both as a strategic distribution platform and as a home to some of our most exciting brand-building opportunities.

“Pavel's appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our UK operations with experienced, results-driven leadership. I am confident he has the commercial acumen and transformation experience to unlock the full potential of what ABUK can be.”

Verblyudenko himself, added: “My mandate is clear: to execute a comprehensive business turnaround that will unlock the full commercial potential of this platform.

“Drawing on my experience in restructuring distribution operations, redesigning go-to-market strategies, and building high-performing multicultural teams, I am confident we can transform ABUK into the leading independent spirits distribution business in the UK.

“We will sharpen our commercial execution, invest in our people, strengthen key customer partnerships, and leverage data-driven revenue management to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

New EU wine policy framework sees impres...

Tariff update: Uncertainty for domestic...

Friday read: Romané Basset on charity, C...

Diageo slashes dividends as drinks giant...

Wine merchant and former restaurateur Jo...

Premiere Napa Valley: Auction dips, but...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
Harpers Design Awards Results

Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95