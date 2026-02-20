Friday read: Romané Basset on charity, Champagne Scholarships and enabling the good to rise

By Andrew Catchpole

The co-founding trustee and head of operations at the Gérard Basset Foundation talks Andrew Catchpole through the work of this remarkable charitable organisation.

What high points have you had over the last year?

Last year we had the V d’Or Award [at Wine Paris] at the start of the year, which was amazing, and we also launched the Laurent-Perrier Champagne Scholarships, which was really good, because we are based in the UK, but we’d never done something that was solely UK focused. And it felt great, given that Dad and Mum both made their careers here in the UK hospitality industry, which has been unfathomably generous to us. And it’s only open to UK applicants, the Wine Scholar Guild Champagne Masters course, plus a workshop training in commercial sales and negotiation. We liked the idea of those scholarships being a way of giving back to both the UK on- and off-trade, recognition of all they’ve done for us, but also with all the headwinds at the moment, hopefully that will be of benefit to the industry.

Can you tell us more about the return of the Golden Vines to London this year?

The Golden Vines is not organised by the foundation itself, it’s organised by Liquid Icons, which was co-founded by Dad and his best friend Lewis [Chester], but they very generously organise the event and then they organise the fine wine online auction alongside it and the proceeds from that come to us and enable us to do what we do, helping with all the scholarships and the grants. We did the first one in London, and that was a very different event, it was one day, a big soirée. Then in Florence in 2022 we took the concept of the weekend, and then we did Paris, then Madrid, then Miami, and that’s five years gone, so we thought, ‘well, after five years, it makes sense to come back home with everything we’ve learned and do the new format event in London, older and wiser. And it’s going to be quite a nice retrospective, because we’d awarded some scholarships by that time, but hadn’t awarded any grants. And looking at where we were then, to now, the numbers have gone up, because in the coming month we are going to be announcing our grants for 2026. There are some amazing grants already there, and we’ve thought of some new ones too.

What are the main initiatives?

The Golden Vines MW scholarships, which we do with [leading Douro producer] Barca Velha, they will also be coming back and probably launching late spring. And we do some scholarships with Artemis Domaines, which are very special to us. They started in 2022 when Russa invaded Ukraine, and they are for wine professionals who have been affected by war and conflict – they have an eye on Ukraine, but it doesn’t have to be Ukraine. Sadly, there are all too many viable applicants. They get the chance to do a six-month internship at one of Artemis Domaines estates. It’s really lovely that you get these people whose lives have been derailed, and it enables them to continue their career progression.

Could you explain who you award funds to and how the Foundation grows from here?

When it comes to who to award our grants to, we look to see who will align with our mandate, and when we read the application from Women in Wine LDN it just screamed off the page to us, it was a no-brainer. And partnerships like the [no alcohol] Noughty Partnership, a really lovely partnership with a mandate about inclusion and accessibility. For various reason, perhaps an allergy or not wanting to drink alcohol, people might still want to be involved in the hospitality industry and Noughty helps people fulfil that. We’re not talking about replacing alcohol, but sitting alongside alcohol – inclusion takes many forms.

I suppose the primary bottleneck to growth is funds – and I want to add that that is not said from a position of ingratitude. We really try, and I think our members bear this out, the majority of our funding goes to charity, and we reserve a small amount for running the Foundation, and that is very important to us. The whole point of being a charity is that the majority of your funds go towards fulfilling your mandate. But of course, if we are to grow more, we want to look at how else we raise funds, to compliment what the Golden Vines does. If we can diversify our funding that would be amazing, we’d have more resources to grow our grants programme, but secondly, we’d be able to expand our team. It wouldn’t be by much, perhaps just by one person, but there would be an easing of the administrative burden, allowing the bandwidth to organise another scholarship, or to organise a few more grants.

We think we’ve found a good mix whereby the scholarships allow us to directly support individuals, and then the grant programme allows us to have a global impact through working with trusted local partners to ensure we have the intended impact in the markets in which we operate. We are happy with that model, so it would be a question of trying to replicate that further and do more of that.

On diversity and inclusivity, the wine world is making increasing strides. How much further does it need to go?

Our mandate is very much inclusion and accessibility, giving people a fair chance and enabling people to overcome obstacles that are no fault of their own. The strategy we’ve adopted is we don’t take a small p political approach – for example, when [people] make a scholarship application, what we don’t do is say ‘what group do you fit into’. We spell out our mandate and say ‘why do you feel that if you won this award it would serve this mandate’, and that is rewarding, because it’s not about being from X group and ‘that’s why I can’t do this’, it’s about other factors. The picture is usually so much more complex, and to set some sort of quotas, an end goal, seems almost arbitrary, it misses the point.

The industry has made great strides, and we need to enable people to get into the industry, regardless of where they come from, and acknowledge that the circumstances that people come from are so complex. We have to be open-minded, and everyone who gets one of our scholarships has faced obstacles that are not their fault. I remember one of our scholars came up to me at the Golden Vines Awards in France and said ‘thank you for giving me this scholarship’, and I said, ‘just to be clear, we didn’t give this scholarship to you, you earnt it’.

When we are striving to improve representation, it is really important to say, if someone is a women, or someone is from an ethnic minority, or someone has a disability, that while we are working to improve representation, this is not a question of you being on this board, or in this role, because you are from X, Y or Z group. You’ve earned it.

And how many scholarships have you awarded so far?

About 100. But the number of beneficiaries directly impacted by us is about to rise dramatically, because in late February we will be announcing all of our grantees for this year, with all the institutions and educators and organisations across the globe. So, if we look at that at the moment, all the people that we have directly benefitted so far sits at just under 1,600 people.







