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APCOR pushes cork’s sustainable credentials

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  06 May, 2026

The Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR) has revealed its UK communications campaign for 2026, designed to strengthen cork’s position as the “premium, future proof closure of choice”.

At the centre of this is APCOR’s UK Cork Harvest (running in partnership with Harpers) beginning this May, which has invited independent merchants from across London to get involved with cork recycling.

The campaign will also involve a series of PR, trade education and sustainability initiatives, emphasising cork’s natural origin, regenerative properties and biodiversity credentials.

Participating retailers will receive APCOR-branded recycling bins to place in-store, along with access to a dedicated collection service, with the intention of encouraging consumers to bring their corks back to be recycled.

These merchants will also receive visibility from both media partnerships and social media promotions through influencers.

Running alongside the Harvest is ‘Cork Matters’, a programme targeted at updating the trade’s understanding of the technical, marketing and sustainable advantages of cork.

This will include a study trip to Portugal, offering the UK on-trade a chance to witness the cork harvest first-hand and gain understanding of the creation of the final product.

APCOR also said that its campaign will “deliver a cork ambassador programme for the trade, ensuring cork’s sustainability, technical performance and quality credentials are embedded at every level of trade education”.

Commenting on the initiative, Carlos de Jesus, operational director of the Cork.Connect campaign, added: “Our 2026 campaign is about changing the conversation around cork.

“Sustainability sits at the heart of everything we do, but cork is also about quality, performance and value.

“Through recycling initiatives, education and strong partnerships with the UK trade and media, we want to show that cork is not only the highest quality choice, but also the most responsible one for trade, consumers and planet.”

APCOR exists to promote, represent and advocate for the Portuguese cork sector worldwide. It is based around 25km south of Porto in Santa Maria de Lamas – right at the centre of the cork industry in Portugal.





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