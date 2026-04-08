By Harpers Editorial team

Early March saw the latest pub in the Country Creatures portfolio, The Wild Duck Inn, swing its doors open to patrons. Sam and Georgie Pearman lead the outfit, with the new venue based in the southern Cotswolds town of Ewen. A storied building hosts the new public house, it being a grade II-listed 16th-century coaching inn. Nineteen bedrooms are being added for those wanting to combine pub conviviality with a good night’s sleep. A Gothic-style bar will serve beers from local Stroud brewery Uley, alongside a shapeshifting wine list from head of wine Andrea Domenicucci, championing the best of France and Italy. A 110-cover restaurant can draw its produce from the plethora of quality Cotswolds producers, including charcuterie specialist The Cotswold Curer.