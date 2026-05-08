By Harpers Editorial team

The Evolv Collection expands its portfolio footprint with Orrery by Pierre Minotti, a reimagining of the original Terence Conran venue. The eponymous executive chef – formerly of two Michelin-starred Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal – roots his cooking in French tradition, drawing from the best of ‘British terroir’. Upon arrival diners enter Salon du Vin, a wine room where guests are welcomed with champagne and can peruse the venue’s 800-strong wine list. The celestial-inspired dining room is the next setting, with a centrepiece marble bar – classic French flavours amid futuristic interiors. A five or seven-course tasting menu will include the likes of galette bretonne and bouillabaisse. Minotti takes the food seriously, but aims for a relaxed atmosphere, an experience during which diners can unwind while enjoying this unique venue.