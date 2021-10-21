Ventisquero appoints Les Caves de Pyrène as distributor for Tara label

By Michelle Perrett

Chilean producer Ventisquero Wine Estates (VWE) has appointed Les Caves de Pyrène as distributor for its Tara brand.

Tara is made by winemakers Felipe Tosso and Alejandro Galaz from grapes grown in the Atacama Desert. The full range of wines includes Red Wine 1 (Pinot Noir), Red Wine 2 (Syrah), White Wine 1 (Chardonnay) and White Wine 2 (Viognier), which is created through a solera system for a non-vintage blend.

Les Caves de Pyrène sells to all parts of the wine trade, from small independent wine merchants to local bistros and fine dining restaurants. Les Caves now ships directly from over twenty countries.

“We’re very much looking forward to having our Tara wines within the Les Caves de Pyrène portfolio,” said VWE’s UK Sales Director Francisco Ruidiaz.

“Tara has always been a very special project to us, reflecting unique terroir, artisanal winemaking, and with a very hands-off approach. Les Caves de Pyrène are real leaders of the natural wine movement, and we feel that Tara will be right at home here, with an importer who is energetic, passionate and highly respected within the industry. Together with Les Caves de Pyrène, we can’t wait to build on the success already established with Tara.”

Doug Wregg, marketing director and buyer at Les Caves de Pyrène, added: “As specialists in artisan, small-production wines that speak intimately of their terroir, we are delighted to be appointed as the distributor for Tara.”

VWE was established in 1998 and recently rebranded to better reflect the contemporary and dynamic nature of the company, and its commitment to sustainable practices.

The Chilean producer exports 1.5m cases of wine each year, and owns vineyards in all of Chile’s most renowned wine regions.

Tara was previously distributed by The Wine Treasury.







