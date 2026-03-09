Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Teal by Sally Abé

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  09 March, 2026

    Acclaimed British chef Sally Abé will open her first standalone restaurant at the end of this month, named after her favourite game bird. Recognised for her ‘robust’ approach to food – which is rooted in British cooking and a nostalgia for the classics – the menu will include dishes such as haunch of deer, pickled walnuts and cavolo nero and Cornish mussels, Jersey royals, cauliflower and sea kale. Co-owner Abe Drewery will curate the wine list, which will be continually changing, with limited cases refreshed throughout the season – focusing on Champagne (a favourite of Abé’s), along with rich Chardonnays and Bordeaux reds to complement her cooking.

    52 Wilton Way, Hackney, London E8 1BS

    tealbysallyabe.com




    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Henkell Freixenet secures 100% ownership...

    Five wines gain top Cava designation

    Humble Grape launches Women in Wine camp...

    Campari defies market trends and posts s...

    First ever Old Vine Photography Competit...

    Enotria: Jobs at risk as importer puts 5...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
    Harpers Design Awards Results

    Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

    Blogs 

    Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

    Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

    Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Alliance Wine / H2VIN: Area Sales Manager Scotland

    ...

    Phipps: Senior Account Executive/ Account Executive

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95