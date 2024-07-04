By Harpers Editorial team

JKS Restaurants, founded by Jyotin, Karam and Sunaina Sethi, is set to launch Ambassadors Clubhouse this summer at 25 Heddon Street in Mayfair. Named after Sethi’s maternal grandfather, a former Indian Ambassador, the restaurant draws inspiration from his summer house in Dalhousie and the founders’ Punjabi heritage.



The menu celebrates the cuisine of undivided Punjab, featuring classic dishes like Paan Patta Chaat, Mooli and Dahi Kebabs and Hariyali Rara Rabbit Keema. The drinks menu highlights tequila and mezcal cocktails, including ‘Punjabi Margaritas’ with north Indian fruits and chaat masala spiced salts. The 140-cover restaurant includes a 40-cover outdoor heated veranda and three private dining spaces, featuring interiors with classic Indian patterns and modern prints.