By Harpers Editorial team

The closure of Michel Roux’s Le Gavroche earlier this year surprised many, following the earlier shutdown of Roux at the Landau at The Langham, now replaced by Mimosa. But Roux is not finished with The Langham; he is merely shifting locations. Roux will take over the Palm Court space with a venture called Chez Roux. The new opening blends British classics with traditional French cooking methods, featuring dishes like Welsh rarebit and grilled lobster with fries and béarnaise. Diners can enjoy a selection of ‘60s-inspired cocktails such as the Queen’s Dubonnet and Madeira Cobbler. The wine list combines English and French influences, featuring Champagnes alongside English sparklings from Hambledon Vineyard.