Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Chez Roux

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  17 June, 2024

    The closure of Michel Roux’s Le Gavroche earlier this year surprised many, following the earlier shutdown of Roux at the Landau at The Langham, now replaced by Mimosa. But Roux is not finished with The Langham; he is merely shifting locations. Roux will take over the Palm Court space with a venture called Chez Roux. The new opening blends British classics with traditional French cooking methods, featuring dishes like Welsh rarebit and grilled lobster with fries and béarnaise. Diners can enjoy a selection of ‘60s-inspired cocktails such as the Queen’s Dubonnet and Madeira Cobbler. The wine list combines English and French influences, featuring Champagnes alongside English sparklings from Hambledon Vineyard.

    1C Portland Pl, London W1B 1JA

    langhamhotels.com/en/the-langham/london/dine






    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Coterie signs exclusive agreement with C...

    Berry Bros. and Tuscan producer Bibi Gra...

    English Wine Week kicks off with new Win...

    Franciacorta named sparkling wine partne...

    UK drinks industry launches EDI initiati...

    Friday read: New CEE tasting soon to lan...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Sud de France Top 100

    View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

    Shaking it up with disruptive branding

    Brittany’s new wave of wines

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    MDCV UK - Account Manager London

    ...

    MDCV UK - Account Manager South East England

    ...

    North South Wines: Cash & Carry National Account Manager

    ...

    Drinks Retailing magazine - reporter

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95