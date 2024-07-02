Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Archive & Myth

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  02 July, 2024

    Archive & Myth, a new cocktail den, has opened in London’s West End. Situated below Leicester Square, this hidden gem offers a unique escape with a drinks menu crafted by award-winning mixologist Jack Sotti. Highlights include full-sized creations like the Mizuwari, Whiskey Sour and Absinthe Frappe, plus miniature delights such as the Martini Mineraux and the Sazerac de Nata. The venue also features select bites from The Hippodrome’s Chop Chop restaurant. The venue, hidden behind a password-protected door off Cranbourn Street, leads deep beneath The Hippodrome Casino to a central bar with counter seating, plush fabric nooks, exposed brick and dark wood accents.

     

    The Hippodrome Casino, London WC2H 7JH

    archiveandmyth.co.uk


     

    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    The results: Top 50 Sommeliers 2024

    AXA's Seely takes Napa Outpost on tour

    Lay & Wheeler announces key appointments

    Campari clarifies it is not under invest...

    Old Vine Registry announces ‘vine hunt’...

    Chapel Down considers sale amid expansio...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Sud de France Top 100

    View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

    Shaking it up with disruptive branding

    Brittany’s new wave of wines

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    MDCV UK - Account Manager London

    ...

    MDCV UK - Account Manager South East England

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95