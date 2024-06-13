Subscriber login Close [x]
    Cornus

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  13 June, 2024

    In mid-July, Cornus will open in London’s Belgravia, the second restaurant from David O’Connor and Joe Mercer-Nairne of the renowned Medlar in Chelsea. Chef Gary Foulkes, formerly of Michelin-starred Angler, will lead the kitchen, presenting a menu that highlights British seasonal produce with vibrant and precise cooking.

    Cornus, named after the dogwood shrub, will feature key Medlar alumni, including wine director Melania Battiston (pictured) and head barman Mario Aranquez.

    Foulkes’s à la carte menu will emphasise traditional French techniques and seasonal British and European ingredients, sourced from suppliers such as Johnny Godden of Flying Fish for seafood and Arnaud Tauzin for French produce.

    The sommelier team, led by Battiston and World Young Sommelier of the Year Lukasz Gorski, will offer a wine list with premium bottles, an extensive by-the-glass selection and a variety of sakes.

    27c Eccleston Place, Belgravia SW1W 9NF

    medlarrestaurant.co.uk




