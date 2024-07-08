Subscriber login Close [x]
    Henri

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  08 July, 2024

    Chef Jackson Boxer, in collaboration with the Experimental Group, opened Henri last month, bringing a Parisian-inspired restaurant to Covent Garden. This new venture blends Boxer’s London restaurant expertise with the Experimental Group’s global hospitality experience, featuring standout bars and restaurants worldwide. Designed by Dorothée Meilichzon, Henri combines French brasserie charm with British pub elements, showcasing botanical shapes and Art Nouveau accents.

    The menu offers a range of snacks, entrées and charcoal-grilled dishes, including Parisian classics like Fried Pieds de Cochon and Seaweed Canelé. The drinks menu features cocktails inspired by French icons including the Marie-Antoine, blending rye, ginger syrup and peach bitters; and the Gaston, crafted with Cognac, byrrh and maple syrup. The wine list showcases exceptional French wines, perfect for long lunches and celebrations.

    14-15 Henrietta Street, London WC2E 8QH

    henriettahotel.com/eat





    Sud de France Top 100

    View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

