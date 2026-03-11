Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Impala

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  11 March, 2026

    Describing itself as “Friday markets in Cairo colliding with a Soho bar”, Impala is a charcoal grill restaurant which combines influences from Egypt to England. The debut restaurant from chef Meedu Saad, who previously worked as head chef at Kiln, the space – an “awkward 1960s building” – will be based around an open kitchen. The presence of an in-house butchery is also a standout feature. Food will be seasonal, with dishes collected from Saad’s formative cooking experiences. Meanwhile the wine list, run by Penny Vine and Martina Larnach, can be expected to be idiosyncratic and distinct, with back vintages of Italian alpine greats, and a project underway to import Bourgeois Dias – a zero-sulphite Champagne producer.

    14 Dean Street, Soho, London, W1D 3RS

    impalasoho.com

    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    First ever Old Vine Photography Competit...

    C&C Group buys Innis & Gunn brand out of...

    Campari defies market trends and posts s...

    Henkell Freixenet secures 100% ownership...

    Popular Welsh indie Cheers set to close...

    Celebrating International Women’s Day ac...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
    Harpers Design Awards Results

    Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

    Blogs 

    Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

    Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

    Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Alliance Wine / H2VIN: Area Sales Manager Scotland

    ...

    Phipps: Senior Account Executive/ Account Executive

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95