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    Med Salleh Kentish Town

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  10 April, 2026

    Malaysian street food honchos Med Pang and Koi Lee are set to expand their London footprint with a new Med Salleh venue in Kentish Town. Concocted by head chef Sean Chim, the menu draws inspiration from Pang’s upbringing in Kampar, Malaysia. The town’s beloved claypot rice will find new fans in north London. Other menu fixtures include Penang char kuey teow – stir-fried rice noodles with prawns, clam, egg, chives and beansprouts – and the simple but satisfying Hainanese chicken rice. Bar manager Lee Ching Choong will serve cocktails from a short and sweet list. A Limaro Martini of Bombay Sapphire, lime juice, chilled Malaysian lime tea and palm sugar is the most noteworthy creation.

    320 Kentish Town Road, NW5 2TH

    medsalleh.co.uk

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