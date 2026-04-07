Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Simpson’s in the Strand

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  07 April, 2026

    Jeremy King has a knack for restaurant revival, this time around bringing back landmark London restaurant Simpson’s in the Strand. The last Grande Dame restaurant to keep its original interiors, King says it is the “apotheosis” of his career to bring it back to its former glory. The venture sees a relaxed dining space, a cocktail bar and late-night bar, as well as flagship dining room The Grand Divan. Here, amid the Edwardian grandeur, Simpson’s famed silver trolleys are guided between tables by ‘master carvers’ who will ready the carnivorous fare. Grills, roasts and pies will be served alongside a classic wine offer – a French-oriented listing from leading appellations as well as value options from regional France. Breakfast service returns too, namely the classic Ten Deadly Sins plate.

    100 Strand, London, WC2R 0EW

    simpsonsinthestrand.co.uk

    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    New study links GLP-1 use to reduced alc...

    Chorus of industry bodies laments April...

    WineCap: Q1 shows stabilising fine wine...

    London cork recycling initiative announced

    ‘National spirits’ lead global beverage...

    Wynn Signature Awards announces medal wi...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
    Harpers Design Awards Results

    Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

    Blogs 

    The rise of white Rioja

    The coming taste of Pompeii

    Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Alliance Wine / H2VIN: Brand Manager - French Portfolio

    ...

    Phipps: Senior Account Executive/ Account Executive

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95