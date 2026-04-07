By Harpers Editorial team

Jeremy King has a knack for restaurant revival, this time around bringing back landmark London restaurant Simpson’s in the Strand. The last Grande Dame restaurant to keep its original interiors, King says it is the “apotheosis” of his career to bring it back to its former glory. The venture sees a relaxed dining space, a cocktail bar and late-night bar, as well as flagship dining room The Grand Divan. Here, amid the Edwardian grandeur, Simpson’s famed silver trolleys are guided between tables by ‘master carvers’ who will ready the carnivorous fare. Grills, roasts and pies will be served alongside a classic wine offer – a French-oriented listing from leading appellations as well as value options from regional France. Breakfast service returns too, namely the classic Ten Deadly Sins plate.