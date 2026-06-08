Fresh dates announced for SITT Autumn 2026

Registration for the Autumn edition of the Specialist Importers Trade Tasting (SITT) is now open, with the event set to take place on 21 September in London and 23 September in Manchester.

A collaboration between Drinks Retailing and Harpers, SITT features a diverse selection of specialist importer exhibitors from across the trade, with masterclasses and other additional educational features yet to be announced.

Described as “great for the trade and networking” by one independent wine merchant, the tasting aims to connect these specialist importers with quality buyers for time-efficient sourcing.

As always, this September’s SITT will feature a global selection of wines, dedicated to the independent trade, allowing buyers to find wines that could strengthen their ‘classics’ range; discover new, unique wines; or increase the number of organic and sustainable wines in their portfolio.

The event – which was founded in 2005 – recently went through a rebrand, which was first unveiled at February’s Spring tasting.

Commenting on the new look at the time, SITT’s commercial director Samantha Haliday said: “The iconic SITT pink is instantly recognisable among importers, trade buyers, and the trade press, and we wanted to retain that familiarity while giving the brand a fresh, modern feel.

“The new look reflects how SITT continues to evolve while remaining true to its mission – connecting specialist importers and quality buyers as we’ve done since 2005.”

For more details on SITT Autumn 2026 and to register, click here.