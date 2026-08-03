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Anishka Jelicich starts new role as New Zealand Winegrowers CEO

By Hamish Graham
Published:  03 August, 2026

New Zealand Winegrowers (NZW) has announced that Anishka Jelicich has begun her role as the trade body’s newest CEO.

This follows the departure of Philip Gregan who retired as CEO following 43 years working with NZW.

Jelicich’s most recent position before stepping into the leadership role at Kiwi wine’s trade body, was as global director for marketing & sales at Pernod Ricard.

She had spent 16 years working at the French drinks giants, across New Zealand, the UK and Europe. Jelicich has relocated back to New Zealand from Paris.

Jelicich is buoyed to be making her homecoming after having “spent much of [her] career working internationally in the global wine and drinks sector”, and in doing so she has “had the privilege of seeing New Zealand wine through the eyes of the world”.

She continued: “Time and again I've seen the extraordinary respect our wines, our people and our industry command globally.

“That perspective has only deepened a connection that is both personal and professional, making it a real privilege to join an organisation that has helped shape one of New Zealand's great success stories through the leadership of Philip, the NZW Board, the NZW team, our members and those who have contributed over many years.”

Chair of NZW, Faban Yukich, added: “We are very pleased to have Anishka join us as CEO. She brings a deep understanding of the New Zealand wine industry, combined with extensive global experience and strong leadership capability.

“Her strategic perspective and ability to build alignment across stakeholders will be invaluable as we navigate both the opportunities and challenges ahead for our sector.”





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