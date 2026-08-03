Jascots: Freixenet Copestick sells merchant to Italy’s CDGH

By Hamish Graham

Henkell Freixenet’s UK subsidiary Freixenet Copestick has announced that it is has sold Jascots Wine Merchants to Italian food and beverage company Compagnia del Gusto Holding (CDGH).

Through the company’s British arm CDGH UK, it will assume full responsibility for Jascots’ administrative and sales teams (as well as all commercial assets).

According to Freixenet Copestick, it will also forge a new relationship between the company and CDGH, with both businesses entering into “a strategic partnership to strengthen their premium wine distribution capabilities across the UK on-trade sector”.

For CDGH, it also provides an opportunity to utilise Jascots’ business network to distribute its Italian food and beverage portfolio in the UK market.

Head of Jascots Omar Raafat, reflected: “This acquisition is an exciting milestone for Jascots that reflects our ambition to keep investing in our business, our customers and our future – something that's exciting for both myself and the team to be part of.”

Damian Clarke, MD of Freixenet Copestick & CSO of Henkell Freixenet, said that the company is “proud of what has been achieved” with the merchant since it was acquired by Freixenet Copestick in 2020.

On the new partnership with CDGH he believes it “will ensure business continuity and new development opportunities for the team and our customers”, with Clarke emphasising the opportunity to bolster “Jascots’ position in the UK on-trade market”.

CEO of CDGH Ettore Nicoletto added: “The acquisition of Jascots is a key milestone in our international growth strategy.

“The UK is a strategic market for premium Italian wines and with Jascots we gain a solid distribution platform, an experienced team and deep expertise in the on-trade. We look forward to bringing the best of our Italian portfolio to such a prestigious customer base.”

In March of this year, it was announced that Freixenet Copestick-owner Henkell Freixenet was acquiring 100% of Cava producer Freixenet from the Ferrer family and José Luis Bonet, as reported by Harpers.









