Matthew Hennings: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

By Harpers Editorial team

The MD of Hennings Wine Merchants kicks off our summer Q&A series, raising a glass to the people that bring resilience and dynamism to the drinks trade we all know and love.

How has business been for you in the first half of 2026 and how do things compare to where you were last year?

Despite everything going on in the world, business has been pretty good. Retail and online sales have remained fairly flat, but the on-trade has been very positive, with new accounts coming on board and delivering our strongest growth since before Covid.

What are you most proud of achieving this year in terms of driving the business forward?

Building on that, we have won back important on-trade accounts previously lost to national competitors. They valued the service and support we provide, missed that level of attention, and came back to us. I’m very proud of my team, they truly understand what we stand for and take real pride in delivering unbeatable service across our region.

What have been the biggest challenges so far this year and how have you sought to circumvent those?

For retail and online sales in particular, we are all having to work harder and smarter just to stand still. There are so many variables at play that it is difficult to stay ahead, and this will continue to be a challenge for everyone.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, what do you have in the pipeline?

We have had great success with on-premise events that support our wholesale customers, and the response has been fantastic, so the team will continue to build on this momentum. We are also investing in our tasting and WSET facilities, which remain very popular.

After 15 years of outstanding service, our current head buyer, Chris Goldman, is moving on, and we are excited to welcome Chris Wood as our new head buyer. He brings extensive experience across the wine trade, and I look forward to seeing him develop in the role while working closely with our excellent team. We also have four of our team running the Marathon du Medoc and will be raising important funds for great charity causes.

What significant or emerging trends are you seeing in the drinks’ world that are likely to have an impact on the future nature of trade?

Climate change is, and should be, front of mind for everyone, especially given the fires and extreme conditions we are seeing across Europe and beyond. As an industry, we all need to take greater responsibility. Sustainable and organic choices already feature strongly in our range and will continue to do so. At the same time, the way people drink wine, and how often they drink it, is changing. We need to recognise that, adapt accordingly, and ensure our range remains relevant, focused and fit for the future.

From government, consumers, or the trade itself, what change(s) would you most like to see to help your business and others to thrive?

We need to support hospitality and make sure it remains viable. At the moment, I am not sure it is, and many talented people are beginning to leave the industry if they are able to do so. A stronger hospitality sector would clearly benefit the wine trade, but, more importantly, it would also give young people a fantastic first opportunity to work in a customer-facing, social environment where they can develop essential skills affordably.

In today’s world, too many young people lack enough face-to-face interaction, yet that experience is vital for building confidence and feeling comfortable with others. I think many governments have overlooked just how important this is. For the trade itself, I would like to see an end to the same old broken record: a nonsensical duty system, alongside a better connection with the EU so we can do business more effectively.

What fills you with joy and optimism about the drinks world?

The people... we’re all brilliant aren’t we! When you consider how much pressure and change our sector has experienced constantly since 2008, it astounds me how much resilience and capability the people in our sector have. From growers to sellers and all in between, what a team.. Cheers to that!

Any other predictions for the second half of the year?

A renewed hope for a 'boring news day' please.

Brighton and Hove Albion being raided for more players by Chelsea, not really a prediction but a depressing reality..

Who can honestly predict anything in the world we live in...







Quick fire questions…

Burgundy or Bordeaux? Bordeaux, even more so with the terrible time they are having now

Germany or Greece? Germany

Pet nat or prosecco? Neither, Champagne please

A bottle or by the glass? Bottle please

Whisky, rum, gin or tequila/mezcal (for sipping)? Gin when the sun is out, Whisky when it’s not

Go to cocktail? Classic Pisco Sour, don’t have them very often but very memorable at COYA

Sharing plates or structured meal? Sharing plates

Perfect wine and music pairing? One of my good mate Dave Fletcher’s stunning Barbaresco Cru’s with the The Adventures of Grandmaster Flash on the Wheels of Steel (by Grandmaster Flash) gently building in the background...

Desert island treat? A large yacht











