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Campari growth figures signal positive H1

By Hamish Graham
Published:  31 July, 2026

Italian drinks giant Campari Group has unveiled its results for the first half of its financial year (the six months to end of June 2026), reaching organic net sales of €1.5bn which represents 2.7% growth for the period.

In Q2 specifically, sales rose 2.5% organically. The Group’s net profit gained 4.7% in H1, hitting €226m for the period.

For the remainder of the 2026 financial year, it remains optimistic, Campari Group anticipating it will see approximately 3% topline growth.

The business’s ‘House of Aperitifs’ which represent close to half of all sales saw 4% growth globally, with leading brands Aperol and Campari growing 3.3% and 2.3%, respectively. The Group touted new product launches as a contributing factor to these rises. This includes the gradual role out of “Aperol To Go can, Aperol on Tap and Campari Spritz ready-to-serve”.

By region, the best performance for the Group was seen in ‘developing markets’. Representing roughly 11% of the company’s sales, this market segment grew 9.1% for the first two quarters of its financial year.

Improved performance was seen in both Brazil and Argentina, though the latter saw organic net sales growth of 34%, driven by Skyy Cosmic vodka. The Group detailed this heady Argentine sales figure was relative to an “easy comparison base”, however.

In its largest market, Europe (46% of sales), a 1.9% uplift was seen. The UK was one of the best performing countries for Campari here, sales rising 4.3%. This compared to lower growth figures for home market Italy and France (1.4% and 0.9%, respectively). German sales dipped 2.7%, while the rest of the region recorded 5.5% growth.

North American sales rose 2.6% for H1. The US market gained 1.6% though the most significant growth was seen for Jamaica, sales in the island nation rising 8.8%.

Simon Hunt, CEO at Campari Group added: “We are delivering on our strategy and growing with solid results in the first half of 2026 in terms of organic topline, profitability and solid balance sheet. At the same time, we are growing and gaining share across all our key markets driven by our priority brands.

“Our strategy of fewer bigger bets including disposal of non-priority brands, innovation, geographic expansion is gaining traction while we continue to drive efficiency across each line of the P&L.”





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