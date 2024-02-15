Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Pernod Ricard defends organic decline as spirits sales normalise

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  15 February, 2024

Pernod Ricard has announced what it is calling a robust performance in the first half of the 2024 financial year despite declines in its organic sales – a performance which the company is putting down to the normalisation of the spirits market following two years of outstanding growth.

The Absolut and Campo Viejo owner said that H1 FY24 sales totalled €6,590m – an organic decline of 3%.

The declines sit mainly at the door of a hesitant consumer base. China drinkers remain cautious, while negative financial impacts mainly linked to the US dollar, Turkish lira, Chinese yuan and Argentinian peso have also impacted sales.

This morning, however, shares in the French company have recovered somewhat as chairman and CEO Alexandre Ricard forecasted an improvement in certain markets over the coming year, including the US.

“We delivered a robust performance in the first half of the year… and expect consumer demand to remain resilient as the spirits market continues to normalise,” he said.

He went on to highlight the “power of our premium portfolio” underpinned by a “sound strategy”, which sits alongside “the dedication, agility, and exceptional engagement of all our teams around the world”.

“With a diversified footprint spanning mature and emerging regions, and a broad presence across spirits categories, we are able to weather volatility and continue to gain share in many markets,” Ricard said.

In the UK specifically, the company reported a “softer performance” alongside France. The UK also had a part to play in the decline of the wine category which was down 11%, most notably in the US, UK and Canada, though Pernod did not explain why. Harpers has reached out for comment.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Tim Atkin MW: The problem with misplaced...

Profile: Hallgarten's new future with Co...

Exclusive: Broadland reinstalls corking...

Amathus Drinks appoints Ana Jackson MW

Why mezcal could cure the ‘tequila timeb...

Coterie continues recruitment drive with...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off-trade Sales Manager

...

Alliance Wine: Head of Off-trade Sales

...

Alliance Wine: Digital Communications Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95