Kim Wilson: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

By Harpers Editorial team

The MD and founder of North South Wines continues our Summer Q&A series with a typical ‘glass half full’ take on the drinks world

How has business been for you in the first half of 2026 and how do things compare to where you were last year?

Busy and tough all wrapped up into one! The first half of 2026 has kept us on our toes. The market is still extremely tough and there are plenty of cost pressures around, but we are controlling these as best we can to avoid directly passing them on. Compared with last year, like-for-like we are flat which I am happy with as we had a big first half last year. We hit £40m annual turnover in March ‘26 which was a huge milestone for us and felt like a sizable turning point.

What are you most proud of achieving this year in terms of driving the business forward?

I’m really proud of the way we have continued to grow without losing who we are, this is super important to me. The When in Rome acquisition was a big moment and feels like a really natural fit because it brings together innovation and sustainability. We have resourced the wines, lowered ABV’s naturally and soon will have end-to-end transparency for sourcing on the website and a full carbon footprint for each wine. Watch this space; there is some NPD coming with this much-loved brand.

I’m also proud that we have kept pushing our sustainability work forward – from ISO 14001 to the Bottle Weight Accord and getting ready for B Corp recertification under the new standards. It is easy to talk about doing better business; the hard bit is actually doing the work. We have also just passed our BRCGS Agent & Broker audit with AA for the sixth year running.

I also can’t not mention our new partnership with DGB in South Africa, this is game changing for us in a much-loved category. We only started 1 July, so I am super excited to see what we can build together here, they have so much to offer.

What have been the biggest challenges so far this year and how have you sought to circumvent those?

The challenges are probably the same ones everyone is feeling: duty, EPR, packaging data, logistics, cashflow, retailer pressure, a declining wine market and trying to keep prices sensible for consumers while every cost line seems to be going up. There is no magic wand, sadly. For us, it is about being really close to the detail, communicating early, and working properly in partnership with customers, producers and third-party suppliers. We have also had to stay agile – sometimes the best plan is the one you are willing to change quickly.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, what do you have in the pipeline?

Lots. We are really focused on bedding in When in Rome properly and giving it the love and distribution it deserves. And growing South Africa with our full suite of suppliers with DGB, Perdeberg, Painted Wolf and Le Grande Domaine. We are also working on a few exciting brand and agency opportunities, as well as continuing to build our no & low, which really is starting to gain traction and at higher quality and price points too. Internally, we are investing in the team, the systems and the structure we need for the next stage of growth. It is not very glamorous, but getting the foundations right is hugely important and half the battle won.

What significant or emerging trends are you seeing in the drinks world that are likely to have an impact on the future nature of trade?

Consumers are definitely more considered now. They still want great value, but value does not always just mean cheap. They want wines that feel relevant, lighter formats, better packaging, lower alcohol options, and brands that stand for something. Transparency is key too, we are seeing that in food and this will also overlay to wine. I think alternative packaging will keep growing, especially where quality and convenience come together. Sustainability is also moving from being a nice extra to something that has to be built into the way we all trade and just a way of doing business better.

From government, consumers, or the trade itself, what change(s) would you most like to see to help your business and others to thrive?

A bit of breathing space would be lovely… More seriously, we need stable, joined-up policy that recognises the pressure businesses are under. Duty, EPR and future deposit return schemes all matter, but they need to be practical, with infrastructure in place and time given to implement. From the trade, I would love to see more genuine collaboration. We are all dealing with similar challenges, so sharing knowledge and working together is the only way we will move things forward.

What fills you with joy and optimism about the drinks world?

People. Wine is still full of brilliant, passionate, slightly bonkers people (me included) who genuinely care about what they do. I also love seeing younger people coming into the industry and asking better questions than we did – about sustainability, inclusion, purpose and why things are done a certain way and forcing change. That gives me a lot of optimism.

Any other predictions for the second half of the year?

I think the second half will be fast, competitive and probably a bit bumpy – but also full of opportunity for businesses that can move quickly and stay close to their customers. I also think rosé will keep stretching beyond the classic summer window (darker good quality rose is having a moment), no & low will continue to get better, and buyers will keep looking for suppliers who can bring ideas, insight and solutions rather than just a price list or a KPI that needs delivering.

Quick fire questions…

Burgundy or Bordeaux? Burgundy – if someone else is paying. My team know my views here!

Germany or Greece? I love German Riesling but Greece, just because we have launched our own brand Godessa – coming to a supermarket shelf soon. Sunshine, food, beautiful packaging and Assyrtiko – what’s not to love?

Pet nat or prosecco? Prosecco. I know that sounds predictable, but a really good one still makes people very happy

A bottle or by the glass? By the glass – I like choice

Whisky, rum, gin or tequila/mezcal (for sipping)? None – can I go Pisco? I make a mean Pisco Sour…

Go to cocktail? Sorry, passionfruit martini girl – I had the Moth one recently and loved it. They have done a really great job with distribution

Sharing plates or structured meal? Sharing plates every time. I like to try everything and get huge FOMO

Perfect wine and music pairing? I am not going to embarrass myself by revealing my music taste

Desert island treat? Nothing, it’d just be nice being there to enjoy the moment and quiet for five minutes – but then I would miss the hustle!







