Campanelle is the latest eatery from restaurateur Ninai Zarach. The large, 180-cover venue will play host to Italian cuisine inspired by Zarach’s travel across the peninsular nation. Reflecting the country’s epicurean diversity, the venue will begin the day serving up Italian coffee alongside the likes of eggs benedict with prosciutto di Parma. The day’s later offerings will include the aubergine-filled Parmigiana di Melanzane and the venue’s showstopper, salt-crusted wild seabass. The wine menu will chart a journey across Italy’s heterogeneous wine landscape, alongside a number of classic Italian serves including Sharona, Negroni Bianco and Nutty Velvet.