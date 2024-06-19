Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    The Tartan Fox

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  19 June, 2024

    Chef Adam Handling (pictured) has announced the opening of The Tartan Fox in Cornwall. Located between Newquay and Truro, The Tartan Fox is Handling’s second venture in Cornwall, joining his St Ives restaurant and bar, Ugly Butterfly.

    The Tartan Fox will adhere to Handling’s ethos of zero-waste, modern British cuisine with a focus on “sustainable, local luxury”.

    The menu will include snacks, pub classics and signature dishes with a Scottish twist. The wine and spirits offering will feature sustainable cocktails, local beers and a global wine list with a focus on British producers.

    Carvynick Farm, Newquay TR8 5AF

    tartanfoxpub.co.uk




    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Coterie signs exclusive agreement with C...

    English Wine Week kicks off with new Win...

    H&K Wine Agencies to land Palestine wine

    Friday read: New CEE tasting soon to lan...

    Berry Bros. and Tuscan producer Bibi Gra...

    Jackson Family Wines joins WineGB

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Sud de France Top 100

    View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

    Shaking it up with disruptive branding

    Brittany’s new wave of wines

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    MDCV UK - Account Manager London

    ...

    MDCV UK - Account Manager South East England

    ...

    North South Wines: Cash & Carry National Account Manager

    ...

    Drinks Retailing magazine - reporter

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95