The Tartan Fox

By Harpers Editorial team

Chef Adam Handling (pictured) has announced the opening of The Tartan Fox in Cornwall. Located between Newquay and Truro, The Tartan Fox is Handling’s second venture in Cornwall, joining his St Ives restaurant and bar, Ugly Butterfly.

The Tartan Fox will adhere to Handling’s ethos of zero-waste, modern British cuisine with a focus on “sustainable, local luxury”.

The menu will include snacks, pub classics and signature dishes with a Scottish twist. The wine and spirits offering will feature sustainable cocktails, local beers and a global wine list with a focus on British producers.

Carvynick Farm, Newquay TR8 5AF

tartanfoxpub.co.uk








