Sogrape: Sandeman and Porto Ferreira join raft of vintage port declarations

By Hamish Graham

Portuguese wine giant Sogrape’s two leading port houses – Sandeman and Porto Ferreira – have both declared 2024 vintage ports.

The announcement follows similar 2024 declarations by top port houses including for brands owned by Symington Family Estates, the Fladgate Partnership and Kopke Group.

The declarations for Sandeman and Porto Ferreira are the first ‘classic vintage’ declarations of the decade for both respective port brands.

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Both will be imported to the UK by Sogrape-owned merchant Liberty Wines.

Head winemaker for Sogrape’s port and Douro wines is Luís Sottomayor. Reflecting on the 2024 vintage he commented: “The Porto Ferreira Vintage 2024 stands out for its solid structure, elegance, and high-quality tannins, with a profile true to the estate’s history.

“Likewise, the Sandeman Vintage 2024 reveals a robust, concentrated profile, with great depth, and firm tannins that promise extraordinary longevity.”

Sandeman’s vintage port is sourced from Quinta do Seixo and Quinta do Vau which lie on the Douro River’s south bank. By contrast, Porto Ferreira’s grapes for its vintage expression are drawn from its Quinta do Caêdo and Quinta do Porto on the north bank of the well-known watercourse.









