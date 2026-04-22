Convincing alternatives: The sustainable packaging debate

A diverse market for alternative wine packaging has sprung up in the past decade or so. No wonder, as making packaging more sustainable is an easy way of cutting emissions out of the supply chain. After all, between 30% and 60% of wine’s carbon footprint is a result of its packaging (Wine GB).
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.