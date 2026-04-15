SWA appoints former government ambassador Ian Duddy as international director

By Oliver Catchpole

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) has announced the appointment of former UK ambassador Ian Duddy (pictured) as its next international director.

He joins the trade body at a key time for the industry, which sees potential for growth in markets such as China and India after being negatively impacted by US tariffs.

His new position will see him lead the SWA’s international engagement, aiming to support the global growth of Scotch by improving market access and strengthening the organisation’s relationships around the world.

Read more: Cocktail festival to return to Brighton with 50 bars announced

Commenting on his new role, Duddy said: “Scotch Whisky is an iconic product, with a heritage that’s loved and respected across the globe. Over the course of my career, I have seen its global reach, and the complexities businesses face when navigating international markets.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Scotch Whisky Association as international director. I look forward to working with colleagues in the SWA team and with partners, governments and stakeholders around the world to support the industry’s continued growth across more than 160 markets, and to unlocking new opportunities for the future.”

Most recently the chief executive to the Scottish COVID-19 enquiry, Duddy brings with him over 25 years’ experience working in senior government roles.

This includes a long-lasting career in the Foreign Office, working overseas in postings such as Argentina, Afghanistan and the UK mission to the UN in Geneva. He was also British ambassador to Uruguay (2016-2020) and interim ambassador to Chile (2020-2021).

Reflecting on Duddy's appointment, Mark Kent, chief executive of the SWA, said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Ian to the Scotch Whisky Association at a crucial time for our industry.

“Ian’s expertise in diplomacy, foreign affairs and trade policy will be invaluable as the Scotch Whisky sector navigates an increasingly volatile global environment, with producers also facing additional cost pressures at home.

“Ian brings a strong track record of championing UK interests overseas, and his leadership will strengthen our voice on the global stage as we work to achieve our shared aim of a sustainable and thriving Scotch Whisky industry.”

The SWA represents the interests of the Scotch Whisky industry, with over 90 member companies. The international team support the product’s global growth – Scotch is currently consumed in over 160 markets worldwide.











