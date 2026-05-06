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Mangrove appointed UK distributor for Fernet-Branca

By Hamish Graham
Published:  06 May, 2026

UK premium spirits supplier Mangrove Global has unveiled that it has become the UK distributor for Fratelli Branca, the owner of the Fernet-Branca bitter brand.

Fernet-Branca is a popular bitter for cocktails – including as a key component of the Hanky Panky cocktail – though can also be drunk neat.

The new deal will see also see Mangrove distribute the rest of Fratelli Branca’s portfolio – this includes the Brancamenta amaro, coffee liqueur Caffè Borghetti, as well as Carpano, Antica Formula and Punt e Mes vermouths.

MD of Mangrove Global, Nick Gillett, reflected on the onboarding of the 1845-founded Italian company to the supplier’s portfolio: “The shift to bitter flavour profiles amongst UK consumers is a really interesting development but also represents an excellent opportunity for the bitters category.

“The depth and complexity of flavour that these liquids offer the on-trade is exceptional, and this is especially true of the Fratelli Branca range.

“Nothing excites us quite like heritage-led, well-crafted spirits that set a high standard, and that is exactly what Fratelli Branca offers. With the incredible support of its previous distributor Sazerac, it has built a stellar reputation and cult-following – and we look forward to building on that for the brand’s continued success.”

Mangrove Global is owned by the SPIRIBAM division of the GBH group. It was acquired by the French spirits giant in February 2023.




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