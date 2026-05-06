Diageo confirms finalists for World Class GB 2026

By Oliver Catchpole

Diageo has revealed the ten bartenders who will take part in this year’s World Class GB final, with contestants hailing from around the UK.

The competition will take place over 3 days (1-3 June) with the winner announced on the last day, going on to represent Great Britain at the Diageo World Class Global Finals, this year in Scotland.

There they will compete against an international cohort of bartenders for the title of World Class Bartender of the Year.

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The 2026 finalists – who represent a range of businesses including hotel institutions, destination bars and independent venues – are from across the UK, with several participants from outside of London.

These include Alex Goacher, head bartender at Sister Ray in Liverpool; Carrie Smith of Hawksmoor Edinburgh; and Matt Arnold, co-founder of Passing Fancies in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, contestants from the capital include Chelsie Bailey of Stonegate; David Alexander Riera of The Rivoli Bar at the Ritz; Laurie Howells of Archive & Myth; Luke O’Toole of Lyaness; Oscar Perry of Murder Inc; Rory Sorrell of The Royal Cocktail Exchange; and Yen-Cheng Chen of Tayēr + Elementary.

World Class GB 2026 will test different aspects of these contestants’ skill as a bartender, including their technical precision and menu development; performance under pressure; and the depth of their drinks knowledge.

Commenting on the competition, Stef Anderson, ambassador for World Class GB, said:

"World Class is in its 17th year, and each year we’re blown away by the incredible talent that Great Britain continues to offer. These ten bartenders have shown immense talent, hospitality, skill and knowledge already, and whoever ends up representing GB we know they stand a real chance on a global stage and bringing home the trophy."

In 2025, the GB final was won by Emanuele Mensah of The Connaugh Bar in London, who went on to compete in the final in Toronto.

Speaking to Harpers last year, Mensah – who was a contestant for three years before his winning attempt – said that he felt the competition was improving year-on-year.

He explained: “It gets better every year, but more difficult too, because the challenges keep changing, becoming more creative.”

Mensah lost out to Norway’s Felice Capasso at the 16th global final last year.









