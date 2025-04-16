The intriguing proposition of rhum agricole

By Jo Gilbert

In light of rum’s recent success, the subject of rhum agricole, the category’s quieter and less well-known cousin (at least outside La Francophonie), has swung back into the conversation at Harpers. Made minus the molasses, rhum agricole offers up a fresh, grassy and slightly green flavour from its sugarcane juice-only recipe. This in turn offers an undeniable point of difference to the traditional molasses-based rums which make up 98% of the world’s production, according to statistics from Markwide Research and its Global Rhum Agricole Market report.