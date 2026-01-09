50 Best Indies 2026: The full list

By Harpers Editorial

Harpers once again presents our 50 Best Indies list, highlighting excellence in merchants across the UK drinks trade.

Our 50 Best Indies list is such an enjoyable way to start the new year, highlighting the best in the business of retailing wine, spirits and beer, allowing our judges the privilege of nosing through so many merchants’ entries, portfolios and even financial details. And all of this with the purpose of elevating and celebrating those that are clearly going the extra mile to the benefit of all involved in the quality drinks world.

Given how many challenges and headwinds have faced the trade in recent times, it’s fair to say the standard of entries has never been higher, with drinks offers backed by much evidence of innovation, discovery, excellence and imagination in customer communication and interaction, plus much else besides.

A great list of wines and spirits is a given at this level. What really begins to distinguish a merchant from its rivals is the whole package surrounding those portfolios, which is what our judges take into consideration during the two days or more of dedicated deliberating.

Thus, our judging criteria remains consistent, covering: the company ethos and how well that is met; the portfolio, including specialisms and points of difference; the services offered to customers and wholesale clients; promotions and events; marketing activities, including social media and online presence; investment and growth in the business; training and advancement for staff; innovation in every shape and form; and sustainability in all its guises.

One further point about our 50 Best Indies list is that it gives much weight to the achievements of any given business during the past 12 months. This, in turn, delivers a refreshing fluidity to placements over time, depending on whether a merchant has evolved its business model, or locked-in gains with a period of consolidation.

The result is, we hope, a fascinating and fantastic listing of indie businesses of every shape and form, where all have an equal opportunity, allowing large and small, traditional or cutting-edge modern, to sit cheek-by-jowl as the judges deliberate and decide.

On behalf of our judging team, Harpers would like to extend a hearty congratulations to all who made the cut this year and deservedly sit proud in The UK’s 50 Best Indies list 2026.

OUR JUDGES

Harpers extends its thanks to the judges for their time and dedication in shaping this year’s 50 Best Indies list.

Marc Withecomb, channel controller, Walker & Wodehouse Wines

Nicky Forrest, MD, Phipps Relations

Simon Cairns, founder, Simon Cairns Consulting

Andrew Catchpole, judging chair and editor, Harpers Wine & Spirit

1. Old Chapel Cellars

(50 Best winner, South-west standout)

This stonkingly good Truro merchant could almost have topped our 50 Best Indies on sustainability alone. But aside from being the first UK merchant to gain B Corp accreditation – and all of the associated sustainability gains that it continues to make – Old Chapel Cellars is the whole package. Its healthy wholesale, retail and online reach is underpinned by a cracking range that continues to highlight the very best of Spain, but with growing emphasis on quality finds from around the world. Direct importing grows year by year, helping to keep the roster of big-name Cornish restaurant accounts happy; while the tastings and events side are as strong as ever, backed by delivery of WSET training for local hospitality industry people. Taking ownership of its building and achieving bonded status with expansion into a new external warehouse are just two further developments this past year. This is a business that sees itself as “a hub for wine and hospitality culture” in Cornwall, being active members since 2024 of the Cornwall Hospitality Collective, and on that front – as with all others – it absolutely delivers.

2. Loki Wines

(Midlands standout)

Loki boss Phil Innes certainly holds a god-like sway over the vinous offer in Birmingham and the West Midlands, with his three hybrid stores and growing online business offering not just a superb portfolio of wines and spirits, but backing this with a tireless display of knowledge and inventive enthusiasm. In 2025, a major emphasis was placed on training and innovation, with all staff now going through an in-house wine programme designed by Loki’s wine educator, in addition to WSET Level 3. Meanwhile, the merchant also achieved a UK first with the introduction of sparkling Enomatic dispensers, while launching a new AI tool on its website – trained to reflect the recommendations of owner Innes – and launched a national subscription service that very quickly headed north of more than 150 customers. A rich roster of tastings and events completes the picture, with the renewed emphasis on the quality of the £10-£15 range also noted by our judges.

3. D Vine Cellars

(London standout)

Greg Andrews presides over this south London oasis of all that is good about the drinks retailing world, with a fiercely independent ethos shaping both the artisanal and minimal-intervention-focused wine and spirits range, plus the tempting craft beers and quality deli produce on offer here. Sustainability is woven through the business and community is also high on the agenda, with the team as qualified as they are passionate. D Vine hosts frequent events, such as winemaker takeovers, enjoyable ‘how to’ training sessions (think ‘how to aperitif’ or ‘how to read a wine list’) and bi-weekly tastings, while operating a hybrid bar that offers seasonal flights and an ever-changing list by the glass. But the innovative spirit here is perhaps best summed up by its D Vine jukebox, whereby you type in a song and it recommends a wine pairing, or perhaps the AI somm, which will give three tailored wine recommendations when you type in your meal.

4. Hennings Wine Merchants

(South-East standout)

This third-generation family merchant, based in Pulborough in West Sussex, is a quiet but very consistent achiever, being the go-to merchant in the county for quality wines and spirits. With two retail shops, and thriving online and wholesale wings to the business, owner Matthew Hennings puts his customers first, with a list that is incredibly strong on the likes of Bordeaux and Burgundy, plus English sparkling wine, yet while still managing to offer mouthwatering global finds in its extensive range. Alongside a busy schedule of tailored tastings and events for both retail customers and wholesale clients, investment continues apace, with ‘best in class’ customer service the goal, most recently evidenced by award-winning upping of the digital offering. Strong commitments to sustainability, staff and community complete a very compelling picture.

5. Shrine to the Vine

When Dan Keeling and Mark Andrew – of Noble Rot magazine cultish fame – launched Shrine to the Vine on London’s wine retail scene expectations were high. Conceived to “celebrate artisanal wine culture”, this merchant has now grown to three shops, with a healthy online presence too, enthusing customers and trade alike with its eclectic range of major and minor regions, from smaller producers that stay true to their vines and soils. Irreverence and fun are also part of the package here, with all content, including for the very successful wine club, written to entertain and not just sell. The in-shop tastings also reflect this ethos, and touches like the mixed cases tied to the magazine also adding to the popular appeal.

6. Vinotopia Wine Merchants

This Gloucestershire indie specialist majors on offering discoveries from under-the-radar producers and regions, eschewing the wine-on-a-pedestal approach, seeking to demystify and engage from its Nailsworth home in a ‘Wine Barn’, complete with tasting snug and roaring fire. And, in the two years since it moved from some old shipping containers, this merchant has succeeded in doing just that, offering a wine and cocktail menu plus snacks, regular pop-ups, tastings and events for the local community, while supporting worthy charities for good measure. A new bonded warehouse has assisted with direct importing too, while 2025 has seen a big drive to lower the carbon footprint, all adding into this indie’s many good features.

7. The Oxford Wine Company

As a regular in this list’s top 10, the multifaceted Oxford Wine Company stands as enduring proof that bigger can also be beautiful, with its excellent 2,000-strong global portfolio just the starting point. This well-honed and yet still ever-innovative company combines retail, wholesale, importing and WSET education, with four shops, two tasting rooms, four warehouses and five vans to its name, while the broader Oxford Wine Group also folds in three wine-oriented city bars. At the heart of all this is an excellent team, being the engine that drives a ‘can do’ attitude, which is infused throughout this outstanding merchant’s DNA.

8. Hedonism Wines

This beautiful Mayfair emporium offers a mind-bending 10,000 references of wines and spirits, spanning benchmark producers, rare finds, differing formats, and the more off-piste and less-visited regions, and as such attracts global attention from wine lovers and collectors alike. Designed to be an ‘immersive retail experience’, and with impeccably trained staff to back this up, there are 200-odd events each year, from ticketed tastings to private masterclasses and corporate shindigs, adding to the allure. If you like something you try, you can also meet a bottle over dinner in off-shoot Michelin-starred restaurant Hide just a couple of blocks away.

9. Adnams

Southwold’s excellent independent brewer is also well known for its hospitality and wine merchant arms, with the latter consistently impressing for both its range and innovations, and the growing own-label portfolio of wines and spirits is a particular strength, alongside the beers. Aside from this complete offer, Adnams is also recognised for its extraordinarily strong commitment to local community and sustainability, with its many projects and advances in these areas delivering The Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development three times.

10. Luvians Bottleshop

(Scotland standout)

One of St Andrews’ most famous assets, Luvians and its frontman Archie McDiarmid offer a fabulous portfolio of wines and spirits, including a 1,000-plus selection of whiskies from both this shop and the original Cupar outlet. The ethos is all about “education through inebriation”, the refreshingly playful tagline to the tasting programme, with the aim of getting as much liquid on lips as possible, also backed by many masterclasses, tastings and events. Meanwhile, initiatives such as the social-media-driven ‘drink of the day’, whereby staff pick a bottle and share thoughts, point to the lighter way in which the Luvians heavyweights wear their deep and engaging knowledge.

11. Taurus Wines

This fine South East outfit has been serving the good people of Surrey and Sussex since 2001, and the 1,000-odd wines and spirits tucked into this beautifully modernised barn are strong on the likes of Bordeaux, Burgundy, Italy and Spain, but with a firm global reach and further strengths in English fizz and non-vintage Champagnes. Of the many innovations and initiatives rolled out here, one recent success has been the hosting of online fine wine auctions, joining the roster of events, collaborations with local food businesses and cellaring that are just some of the services offered.

12. Reserve Wines

(North-West Standout)

Our queen of the North, this merchant is a Manchester powerhouse. Highly innovative, Reserve is dedicated to creating welcoming spaces where customers can relax, taste and enjoy wine. Founded in 2003, the business has grown to five sites, now operating alongside a thriving wholesale and corporate arm, plus an online shop, which continues to drive growth despite a tough economic climate. By introducing greater autonomy for managers, broadening the range and never forgetting wine should be fun, this well-run operation continues to thrive.

13. Bin Two

This cosy hybrid wine shop and bar is a firm Padstow favourite, both for the friendly dedication of the ever-professional team, and the compelling focus on wines with a story, made by people the staff want to support. The range is slanted towards sustainable and natural finds, and complemented by own-production wines and spirits, such as the Fizzy Bum Bum pét-nat, orange wine Elektron and Padstow Seamaiden Gin. A form of concession model, working with other local businesses – along with a doubling down on the quality of offer – has also driven sales higher this past year.

14. Cork & Cask

Busy driving its wholesale side forward by carefully tailoring an offer to their clients’ needs, the retail side of this popular Edinburgh fixture also hold bags of appeal. This indie champions a host of natural, organic and biodynamic producers, with an ever-changing global list of hand-curated wines, plus a great selection of whiskies and beers, all sold by a team that love to inspire.

15. Cambridge Wine Merchants

(East Anglia Standout)

With three shops, this ever-impressive specialist importer of wines is strong on finding emerging talented winemakers in classic regions, but covers all bases with over 3,000 wines and spirits stocked, from both traditional and less discovered regions. Transparency and sharing with other wine businesses is part of the commendable ethos here, as is tireless lobbying of government over punitive tax increases on behalf of the wider trade.

16. Jeroboams

Running 10 quasi-autonomous shops across several of London’s smarter postcodes, this pucker group offers retail, wholesale and private client sales, but never loses its independent nature and appeal. Importing a growing number of its own agency wines from Italy and France, the New World is also well represented, as evidenced across the healthy roster of engaging tastings and events run through the year.

17. Vino Vero

With a name that means ‘real wine’, and a second hybrid store joining the fold late last year, this Leigh-on-Sea gem focuses in on artisanal-scale biodynamic and sustainably farmed wines, also wholesaling its goodies to other wine shops, restaurants and bars. Needless to say, indigenous and rare grape varieties are to the fore, with Spain a big focus, and Portugal, Italy, France and even Peru also well represented.

18. Tanners Wine merchants

Some seven stores, plus a compact wine and tapas bar in its Shrewsbury flagship branch, point to the success of this family-owned and run merchant. And despite celebrating more than 180 years in business, this Shropshire-rooted company remains very active and innovative, running more than 50 events a year, supporting some 200 causes and smartly tailoring its marketing as its customer demographic changes.

19. The Good Wine Shop

Spread around the leafy neighbourhoods of west London, this merchant now has five hybrid shops and a healthy online presence. It holds an incredibly diverse range of global grape varieties, informing a portfolio tailored to each location, and now imports some 30% of its range direct to underpin its indie ethos. Collaborations with restaurants and other local businesses also feature strongly here, with tasting events such as Greek Wine & Gyros and Pinots & Pizza mixing up quality with an unpretentious vibe.

20. KASK

With a third outlet opened late last year, this very sustainability-focused Bristol merchant is refreshingly innovative, always striving to break down the barriers around wines and spirits. Wines on tap, an ‘also open’ list for staff and customers alike to sample, weekly changing wines by the glass, DJ nights, a kitchen to host pop-ups with food, lively wine events and tie-ins with other local businesses are all part of the lively mix at this buzzing indie.

21. Butlers Wine Cellar

Well plugged in to the community and a tireless supporter of local charities and good causes, the small team here host a fabulous range of wines and spirits, which they also supply via online and by wholesale, enlivening the lists of many local pubs and restaurants. Add in initiatives such as a podcast, legendary tasting events and a focus on diversity and inclusivity, and this very independent Brighton indie shines bright indeed.

22. Fourth & Church

Originally drawing inspiration for the business from the vinotecas of Italy and Spain, the focus at Hove’s finest vinous oasis remains firmly on quality niche wines, favouring winemakers that care deeply about their vines, their land and the wines they produce. Among many strong points are Riesling, sherry, Jura and the backroads of Spain, plus initiatives such as community work with Plumpton College and support for the Curious Vines organisation.

23. Grape Minds

There are clearly some great minds behind this Oxford-based business, with its two wine-led shops and newer wine bar now importing over a third of its range direct, with Cognac, Armagnac, craft beer and ‘ready to drink’ fine wines now also being well represented. Add in a new Wine Festival, ramped-up ecommerce site, plus the launch of the educational Oxford Academy of Wine, and this is clearly a thriving and innovative indie.

24. Carruthers & Kent

(North-East Standout)

Incorporating an enoteca, wine shop, deli and wine events operation, this Newcastle-upon-Tyne-quartered wine and cheese retailer makes the most of its engaging food-and-wine-pairing service, with a monthly case subscription club and annual wine fair adding to the attraction. Collaboration with businesses and local professionals is a big thing here too, backed by a strong emphasis on organic, biodynamic and sustainable viticulture.

25. The Wine Yard

This family-run Surrey business comprises a wine merchant and enoteca bar, offering over 600 wines, with many special focuses, such as 30 English fizzes, a 50-strong Greek selection, and a good range of sakes too. From classics to exciting finds, by way of championing female winemakers, the ethos of combining expertise with a community-minded approach in its Farnham locale clearly shines through.

26. Define Food & Wine

Combining wine merchant, deli and restaurant, with some 1,900 wines in its portfolio, this Cheshire indie covers all the bases, with an upgraded shop and new warehouse further strengthening the offer. With touches such as a dedicated fine wine zone, single-barrel bottlings commissioned for its 25th anniversary and a growing roster of agencies, it all adds up to a highly commendable blend.

27. South Downs Cellars

With two shops, this fiercely independent merchant carries a remarkable range of some 2,000 wines, beers and spirits, with much sourced locally from Sussex producers, while also building strong relationships with suppliers across Europe. The likes of Georgia, Greece, Romania and India have been recent focuses, and this plucky indie also continues to distribute for several producers across East and West Sussex.

28. The Artisan Wine & Spirit Co

Opening in Salisbury in 2021, after a lockdown spent planning, this youthful merchant has emerged as a popular supplier to not only its retail customers, but also local pubs and nearby village shops, placing much emphasis on collaborating with other like-minded businesses. With 600 products in its varied range, engaging events such as history and wine evenings are matched by a recently launched subscription service, all made possible by the business’s recent investment in larger premises.

29. Tivoli Wines

With a list that blends classic styles with emerging regions and innovative wines, plus a busy rolling calendar of tastings and winemaker evenings, this Gloucestershire merchant has continued to grow its business, even through challenging times. Add in a great green ethos, plus strong support for local community and charities, and the energetic team here clearly continue to go from strength to strength.

30= D Byrne & Co

Another family-run business, now tapping into the fifth generation, this extraordinary Lanchashire oasis of wines and spirits spreads over two sites in its market-town home. With some 7,000 offerings on the shelves, and bottles ranging from £6 to £3,000, there really is something for everyone, although within its global range lie especial strengths in Bordeaux, Burgundy and whiskies.

30= Latitude

Cramming roughly 200 grape varieties from 30 or so wine-producing countries into its portfolio, and with a spirit selection drawn from another 50-odd countries, choice across the spectrum is very much to the fore at this Leeds favourite. Add in a focus on smaller, sustainable producers, a practice of hiring ex-hospitality staff, plus the opening of a bar area, and this is very much a winning indie formula.

32. ND John Wine Merchants

(Wales Standout)

The team at this Swansea-based retail and online merchant focus all of their energy into delivering the best for their customers, shipping direct from several countries too, with particular portfolio strengths from Argentina, Italy and Portugal – including wines from the Welsh-speaking community in Patagonia. The winemaker supper clubs are incredibly popular here, as are the Cardiff and Swansea International Wine Fairs that this indie delivers with aplomb.

33. Chanctonbury Wines

Listing what it describes as proper wines of real character, there’s a European focus at this Steyning star, with the constantly shuffling wall of 170-odd wines matched by an ever-changing 10 wines by the glass. This is rounded off by the hybrid approach, which delivers 28 seats to also enjoy charcuterie and cheese with a glass of something good. There’s also a very busy events programme too, plus a pop-up wine bar on wheels planned for this year.

34. Cellar Door Wines

From the Canary Islands, Georgia, Greece and Ukraine, to more familiar territories such as France and Spain, this St Albans merchant organises all wines by style, with an ever-rotating selection in its Wine Emotion dispensing machines for good measure. And a bespoke subscription service, plus informative and fun wine tasting events and dinners, all add to the allure.

35. The Wee Vinoteca

The ethos at this Hertfordshire hero is that ‘the wine world doesn’t need more choice – it needs better choice’. And this merchant delivers, with its tightly curated range offering much to please, while the team profess to obsess over the experience customers have with every bottle. ‘Scarcity meets quality’ are the buzzwords, with interactive wine buyer events – where subscription members taste and vote on new wines – being the icing on the cake.

36. Veraison wines

Located on the thrivingly hip Camberwell Church Street, this thoroughly unpretentious wine bar and bottle shop opened just after the pandemic and has been making local waves ever since. An early harbinger of the neighbourhood’s thirst for natural wines, the staff here champion smaller indie producers, host regular kitchen takeovers, offer a community space and have a democratic approach to working as a team.

37. Vinomondo

This small North Wales shop, in its heritage town setting, nonetheless manages to pack a lot in, from its hybrid bar element to numerous events, including supper clubs and music-linked shindigs. A strong community focus, plus excellent staff training, underpin the calibre and commitment of this dedicated team.

38. Harper Wells

With a compact yet dynamic and evolving portfolio, this popular Norwich indie has moved firmly to a hybrid model, also moving with the seasons to help highlight what it describes as ‘best in class’ in the bottle. To paint a tempting picture, here you’ll find 50 or so artisanal cheeses on offer, plus 100-odd wines available by Coravin, and there’s also a restorative vineyard project running, which is about to come to fruition.

39. Mr & Mrs Fine Wine

Over the past decade this Nottinghamshire business has grown from a small retail-only shop to a thriving drinks supplier, folding in healthy online and wholesale arms to the operation, having moved to bigger premises. This also allows for a hybrid in-store model, with the strong, fairly classic range putting customer tastes – and service – to the fore.

40. Caviste Wine

With three shops and many exclusive producers in the range, this Hampshire merchant majors in compelling tastings and events. There are producer-led wine dinners, events such as its 2026 Festival of Flor, and the one-day Wine School, which are all popular additions to this quality indie’s offer. And the wide range of Bourbons and rye whiskies in the dedicated spirits room add to the appeal.

41. Amps Wine Merchants

With two shops in Oundle and entering its 125th year of business, this fourth-generation Northamptonshire favourite continues to deliver a superb range, backed by impeccable service and support for its customers. And its motto, “If you don’t like it, bring it back, and we will drink it for you”, tells you all you need to know about the winning ethos here.

42. Hattersley Wines

A family-run business, everything here is – in the business’s own words – about ‘connection’; connection to the customers, the suppliers, the producers, and the way that wine connects the dots with all parts of this equation. There’s also much direct importing at this Peak District indie, particularly from Bordeaux, Italy and Provence, and with a refreshing emphasis on a carefully curated range of under-£10 wines to meet the times.

43. Palate Bottle Shop

An independent, hybrid bottle shop, tasting room and wine bar, this merchant specialises in artisan wines, craft beers, ciders and spirits, plus, of course, expert advice. Prioritising sustainably made wines, there’s a large selection of organic, biodynamic and natural bottles, with this Shoreham-by-Sea business also championing local and British where it can.

44. Mill Hill Wines

Having grown from a traditional brick-and-mortar shop into a dynamic business transitioning into the digital space, investment at this north London favourite continues apace. A loyalty programme, underpinning much community engagement, plus a revamped website, along with the launch of a major education programme and great staff training are all part of the picture here.

45. Vino Gusto

Starting as a pop-up during the pandemic, this dynamic drinks business has grown to combine bricks-and-mortar retail in Bury St Edmunds with wholesale and a roster of wine events, also arranging its portfolio by style. Meanwhile, investment and innovation continue apace here in this historic Suffolk market town.

46. Vino Tap (Vinoramica)

This hybrid bottle shop takes a no-fuss, unpretentious and inclusive approach to selling its European-biased range. Moreover, globally flavoured street food pop-ups, wine masterclasses, and ‘off-list’ Tuesdays are all part of the imaginative and locally focused mix at this welcoming east London indie.

47. Vined Me Enoteca and Cellars

Now with two shops to its name, and a connection to specialist importer Marta Vine, this Norfolk-based merchant specialises in Portugal, importing around 65% of its portfolio. Big on community focus and tie-ins, the regular food trucks, live music and art help complete a very compelling scene.

48. Blas ar Fwyd

From Llanrwst in Wales, here is an indie where taste reigns supreme. With a name that means ‘appetite’ in Welsh, this one-stop-organoleptic-shop is a wine and food hub. As such, it combines a state-of-the-art wine shop, delicatessen and café, with a bespoke catering arm and generous events side too. Needless to say, an unparalleled range of Welsh wines, beers and spirits are also championed.

49. Woodwinters Wines & Whiskies

Based across Edinburgh, Inverness and Stirling, this business is an ever-growing Scottish success story. From modest indie roots in Scotland to today’s nationwide wholesale arm, this merchant now continues to grow its agency side, focusing on close partnerships with producers. As such, it offers a strong and individual portfolio, while also taking care of details such as good staff training.

50. Noble Green Wines

This family-owned indie is already showing the quality of the 50 Best listings ahead. Noble Green in Hampton Hill, south-west London, places a special emphasis on smaller and unique producers, boasting high quality across its 1,200 wines, 400 craft beers and 200 spirits. Backed by a roster of engaging tastings and interactive events, this business sets the bar for how a good indie should be.









