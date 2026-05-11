Wine-Searcher purchased by Goudet family subsidiary

By Hamish Graham

Pricing and wine discovery database Wine-Searcher has been acquired by GLX. The New York-based company is a subsidiary of Platin Sàrl, the Goudet family’s investment firm.

The news follows Platin Sàrl taking a 5% stake in Treasury Wine Estates in December of last year, having increased its holdings of the Australian wine giant since. The investment company is billionaire Olivier Goudet’s investment vehicle.

Goudet is the former CEO of JAB Holding (the owner of Pret-A-Manger, Keurig Dr Pepper and coffee producer Jacobs Douwe Egberts) where he made much of his wealth. He is also the former CFO for Mars Inc.

Wine-Searcher will remain headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand (with offices in the UK too), though with an increased focus on the US and other significant markets under this new ownership.

An additional strategy of the new owners is a greater emphasis on the use of AI in the website’s practices.

On the new acquisition, Grégory Andre, senior partner at GLX, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Wine-Searcher into our ecosystem.

“Wine-Searcher is the undisputed leader in the wine data industry, and we look forward to providing the capital and strategic focus necessary to scale the business further, with a particular emphasis on expansion in the critical US market and other key international markets.”

At present, Wine-Searcher lists 18 million offers from 35,000 retailers across 130 countries. According to the platform, it serves 60 million users and 250 million searches every year.









