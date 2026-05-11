The Drinks Trust: New campaign highlighting charity’s support line launched

By Hamish Graham

UK drinks industry charity, The Drinks Trust, has introduced a fresh campaign to raise awareness to the trade of the services available via its 24/7, confidential support line.

The initiative – which coincides with the start of Mental Health Awareness Week – aims to highlight four key issues currently affecting the drinks industry’s workforce: financial hardship; mental health challenges; pressures on families; and the difficulties wrought by redundancies.

The campaign comes amid a confluence of challenges for the sector’s workers including job losses due to rising operational costs and mental health difficulties caused by burnout. According to Mental Health UK, in 2026 63% of UK employees are now experiencing signs of burnout (an increase from a 51% figure two years ago).

CEO of the Drinks Trust, Nicky Burston, commented: “This new campaign has been created with our industry colleagues at its heart, ensuring they always know they can turn to us for support.

“Professional counsellors staff our confidential support line. Moreover, through The Drinks Trust, colleagues facing difficult times can also access up to 6 free counselling sessions.”

On the challenges faced by people in the drinks industry, she added: “What we are experiencing currently as an industry is something quite unprecedented, and the constant pressure on our colleagues is now taking a real toll on their lives and health.

“We are seeing too many people suffering in silence, and it’s our responsibility as an industry charity to encourage anyone to please reach out for any difficulty they might be experiencing.

“Our support line is here, available 24/7, completely confidential, and staffed by trained, qualified professionals who can assist you at any stage of your life. Please don’t suffer in silence, we are always here to help you.”

Anyone in need of support in the industry can access this it by calling 08009154610, emailing supportline@drinkstrust.org.uk or WhatsApping ‘Hi’ at 07418360780.









