Graham Norton helps raise over £60,000 at The Drinks Trust Gala

By Oliver Catchpole

The Drinks Trust Gala, which took place on 6 October, raised a total of over £60,000 in support of people working in the drinks trade.

The event was co-hosted by broadcaster and entertainer Graham Norton and global rum ambassador Ian Burrell at Claridge’s.

It brought together 240 influential guests for an evening of celebration and philanthropy, where they were served a three-course meal created by Claridge’s chefs, alongside Norton’s own New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

Along with raising money, the Gala celebrated the contributions of companies and individuals who have shown exceptional commitment to The Drinks Trust’s mission through the presentation of special awards.

Speaking after the event, Graham Norton said: “It’s been such a joy to host tonight’s Gala, to hear more about the incredible work the Drinks Trust does and see so much generosity in one room. The drinks industry is lucky to have this kind of support – and I’m delighted I could play a small part in raising such an impressive amount.”

The event concluded with an online auction, Bidding Together, that was set up by the Drinks Trust. This was designed to boost fundraising efforts, with guests bidding on prizes such as VIP tickets to Rum Fest, a Silent Pool Royal Ascot VIP Experience for four, and an exclusive stay in a villa in Florida.

Any funds raised will directly support The Drinks Trust’s work, helping provide practical, emotional and financial support to those in the drinks industry who need it.

This funding will allow the charity to expand its support in a time of difficulty. Currently, one in five industry professionals currently face financial difficulties and the sector is experiencing heavy job losses.

Nicky Burston, CEO of The Drinks Trust, added: “What an extraordinary evening this has been. Graham Norton and Ian Burrell went above and beyond to make the Gala such a success, helping us exceed our fundraising target and filling the room with genuine warmth and support for our mission. We are deeply grateful to them both, as well as to our generous sponsors and guests, whose contributions made this possible. Thanks to the remarkable backing of our industry, we are now just a quarter of a million pounds away from reaching the £1 million target for our Face It Together campaign.”







