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South African harvest concludes after ‘pendulum’ growing conditions

By Hamish Graham
Published:  11 May, 2026

The South African harvest has yielded a crop of 1.37 million tonnes following what has been described as a ‘pendulum’ growing season for the country’s wine producers.

This represents an increase compared to last year’s figures (1.24 million tonnes) and the largest harvest yield since 2022 when 1.38 million tonnes of grapes were produced.

The 2026 growing year will be remembered for its variable climactic conditions changing between dry, warm stretches and periods of heavy rainfall. Dr Etienne Terblanche, consultation service manager at Vinpro, described this year as a “highly variable and technically demanding season”.

In response to these conditions, estates needed to “make precise, informed decisions”, said Terblanche. “From canopy management and irrigation discipline to selective harvesting and careful sorting under disease pressure, the 2026 harvest highlights the depth of expertise across our industry”, he added.

Charting the growing year, it began with a warm and dry growing phase which helped encourage good fruit set. This was followed by well-timed rainfall in February. This weather introduced disease pressure, though also providing relief to a water-stressed vinegrowing nation.

Heat spikes in March followed this rain which fastened ripening while also narrowing the harvest window. Smaller berry sizes were a consequence, as were the logistical challenges of a narrow grape picking window.

Siobhan Thompson, CEO of Wines of South Africa, reflected on how the 2026 harvest fits into the wider landscape of South African wine: “Global markets are increasingly looking for authenticity, quality and consistency – and the 2026 vintage delivers on all three.

“The exceptional quality of this vintage reinforces South Africa’s reputation as a producer of world-class wines and supports our ongoing efforts to grow value in export markets.”

Rico Basson, CEO of South African Wine, commented: “The challenge in the current market is protecting value in an environment where global oversupply and pricing pressure are driving increased competition.

“South Africa has clear strategies in place to steer these conditions responsibly, with a strong focus on premiumisation, market diversification, disciplined supply management and long-term brand positioning.”




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