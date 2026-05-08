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Yann Bourigault appointed general manager of Castelnau Wine Agencies

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  08 May, 2026

Leading Champagne cooperative Terroirs & Vignerons de Champagne (TEVC) has announced the appointment of Yann Bourigault (pictured) as the general manager of its UK subsidiary, Castelnau Wine Agencies.

The move comes as TEVC looks to accelerate the development of both Champagne Castelnau and its agency portfolio in the UK.

The company’s commercial operations in the country will now be led by Bourigault, who will oversee sales development, customer partnerships and brand growth in the on-trade.

He will report directly to TEVC’s MD, Hannelore Chamaux, who said: “Yann brings more than 25 years’ international experience across wine and Champagne, with expertise spanning commercial strategy, business transformation and sales leadership.

“[His] appointment marks an important step in supporting our long-term ambitions for the UK.

“His extensive knowledge of the wine market here, combined with his international commercial experience and strategic vision, will be a major asset as we continue to grow the business and strengthen our presence in the premium on-trade.”

Bourigault’s career has included senior management roles at Bibendum Wine and Gérard Bertrand, where he held a position on the board of directors and worked as head of international sales.

He also brings export experience across the USA and Canada, having previously worked at the Kobrand Corporation, Gallo Family Vineyards and Les Vins Georges Duboeuf.

Bourigault succeeds Keith Isaac MW, who is retiring on 30 June after 30 years as general manager at Castelnau.

Commenting on his new position, Bourigault said: “I am delighted to be joining Castelnau Wine Agencies at such an exciting time for the business

“The UK is one of the world’s most dynamic and influential wine markets, and there’s a real opportunity for premium champagne.

“Keith Isaac has done an outstanding job over the past 30 years and leaves a very strong foundation behind him.

“I’m looking forward to building on that and driving the next phase of growth for Champagne Castelnau.”

Chamaux added: “We would also like to thank Keith Isaac for his longstanding commitment and enormous contribution to Castelnau Wine Agencies over the past three decades.

“He’s played a huge role in the development of the company, and we wish him all the very best for his retirement.”

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