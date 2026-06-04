Champagne Deutz joins MMD UK portfolio

By Oliver Catchpole

Maisons Marques et Domaines has announced that it will be taking on UK distribution for Champagne Deutz from 1 July 2026.

Maison Deutz was founded in 1838, and has been an independent house ever since, upholding a vision of “excellence and exclusivity”.

With less than 1% of total champagne production represented by the House, MMD described it as the ideal size – “large enough to expand its reach internationally, yet small enough to maintain a distinctive vision”.

Maison Deutz was a founding member of the Syndicat des Grandes Marques – created in 1882 and later reorganized into the Union des Maisons de Champagne (UMC) – and continues to promote Champagne around the world to this day.

Commenting on the partnership, Marc Hoellinger, president and CEO of the champagne house, said: “Our ambition is to reveal the greatest Champagne terroirs through the creation of wines that are pleasurable, finely crafted, and elegant.

“Our vision finds a natural resonance with MMD UK, which has established itself as one of the leading fine wine importers in the United Kingdom; we’re united by a shared philosophy of family ownership, estate driven production and premium quality.

“I wanted to personally thank our historical importer – Gonzales Byass UK – which has been taking care of the Maison since 2013 and has devoted a lot of passion, energy and competence to establish the House on the UK market.”

The partnership further strengthens MMD’s portfolio. The company is this year celebrating its 40th anniversary, having been founded in 1986 to oversee the sales, marketing and distribution of Champagne Louis Roederer in the UK.

Richard Billett, MD UK, for MMD added: “We are delighted to be welcoming Champagne Deutz to MMD UK this year.

“As a champagne house with great heritage and one which is well-known and well-respected for the quality of its wines, it is a natural fit for the portfolio.

“As part of the Roederer Collection it is also a logical fit from a distribution perspective, strengthening both our champagne proposition and also that of the wider business.

“We look forward to developing further the visibility, presence and notoriety of Champagne Deutz in the UK market.”

Trade enquires on the MMD portfolio can be directed to info@mmduk.com









