Graft Wine adds Champagne Pertois-Moriset to its portfolio

By Oliver Catchpole

Independent importer Graft Wine has announced the addition of third-generation family grower Champagne Pertois-Moriset to its portfolio.

The domaine was founded in Le Mesnil-sur-Oger in 1951 after the marriage of Yves Pertios and Janine Moriset – both heirs to established Côte des Blancs winemaking families.

Today, Pertois-Moriset is run by their granddaughter Cécile and her husband Vincent Bauchet, who have made significant investments in the estate, building a ‘state-of-the-art’ winery and barrel cellar, doubling the workforce in the vineyard and adopting biodiversity-focused viticulture.

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Bauchet explained: “My philosophy is built on two simple beliefs. In the vineyard, I want to get as close to organic farming as possible, while staying pragmatic when the weather demands it.

“I refuse dogmatism – what matters is respecting nature and my terroirs, not ticking boxes. In the cellar, my approach is simple: intervene as little as possible and let the terroir express itself. Some oak, mostly stainless steel, and above all, time.

“This is how my Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs from the Côte des Blancs reveal the full minerality and purity of their terroir.”

The 35ha estate is spread out over four different terroirs: 15ha of Grand Cru Chardonnay across Le Mesnil-sur-Oger, Oger, Cramant and Chouilly in the Côte des Blancs; 13.5ha in the Coteaux Sézannais; 5ha in the Aube; and 1.5ha in Bisseuil (on the southern Montagne de Reims).

Commenting on the partnership, David Knott, founder and MD of Graft Wine, said: “Pertois-Moriset was my standout new find at Wine Paris this year. The wines come from superb vineyard sites, primarily in the Côte des Blancs and Coteaux Sézannais, producing wines solely from their own grapes.

“They really lean into the Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs style, with an amazingly diverse range of how Chardonnay can be expressed in Champagne. The careful use of dosage (between 1.5g/l and 2.5g/l) means the wines are bright with good acidity and bags of energy, whilst still showing generous fruit and weight. They are serious wines that remain incredibly approachable.”

Pertois-Moriset’s range comprises four cuvées, including: L'Assemblage NV (50% Chardonnay, 50% Pinot Noir); Les Quatre Terroirs NV (Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru); Chouilly 2018 (Blanc de Blancs Vintage Grand Cru); and Les Hautes Mottes 2017 (Blanc de Blancs Vintage Grand Cru).

These are now all available through Graft Wine.











